* Plans to open over 2,000 stores after 1,600 in 2014
* Sees sales rising 26-32 pct after 31.7 pct in 2014
* Core profit margin seen flat to slightly down
(Writes through with 2015 outlook, adds analyst comments)
By Maria Kiselyova
MOSCOW, Jan 27 Russia's top food retailer,
low-cost Magnit, plans to open as many stores in 2015
as never before in one year, confident it can win crisis-hit
customers without giving up much profitability despite a looming
recession.
Ratings agency S&P cut the country's sovereign credit rating
to junk level after a dive in oil prices and Western sanctions
over Ukraine deepened an economic crisis.
Grocery chains are usually resilient in downturns but
analysts expect consumers to cut spending on food because of
high inflation and declining disposable incomes.
"You don't have to be a brilliant economist to understand
that when wage growth lags inflation, people pay more attention
to the price," Sergey Galitskiy, Magnit founding CEO and a
42-percent shareholder, told a conference call on Tuesday.
He said Magnit would further improve purchasing terms
despite rising producer prices, which should protect its margins
when it has to cut prices to lure back shoppers.
"2015 will be our most aggressive year in terms of
openings," Galitskiy said, adding that capital expenditure would
be flat from last year at 65 billion roubles ($960 million) as
Magnit plans to lease more premises rather than buy.
"Even if we have to open less profitable stores... we will
be doing that," he said, pledging to open more than 2,000 stores
in 2015 after adding 1,618 last year.
Based in the southern city of Krasnodar, Magnit has been
expanding across Russia's regions at the fastest pace among
peers and has leapfrogged X5 as the No.1 grocer by
sales in 2013. Its scale and cost control allowed it to achieve
one of the highest profitability levels in the sector and made
it a top pick among foreign investors.
Magnit trades at an above-average price to earnings ratio of
18.2 for 2015, compared to the mean ratio of 12.3 for other
Russian food retailers, according to Renaissance Capital which
has a "Buy" rating on the stock.
"Magnit's balance sheet is strong, which should allow it to
add more selling space than in the previous year, while its
scale should help it price competitively and take market share,"
analysts at the investment bank said.
Magnit plans to grow sales 26-32 percent in roubles in 2015
and achieve a margin on the basis of earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation and amortisation of 9.5-11.0 percent.
It increased sales 32 percent in rouble terms last year,
with a 33 percent rise in net profit and an 11.2 percent EBITDA
margin.
But a slide in the rouble has skewed its dollar results with
fourth-quarter net income falling 22 percent to $284 million on
forex losses during conversion into dollars and associated with
direct imports.
($1 = 67.7 roubles)
(Additional reporting by Olga Sichkar; Editing by Mark
Heinrich)