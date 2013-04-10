MOSCOW, April 10 Fast-growing Russian retailer
Magnit said on Wednesday its March sales rose 32.8
percent, year-on-year, to 48.1 billion roubles ($1.54 billion),
after an increase of 25.9 percent the previous month.
The March result brings sales for the first quarter to 131.2
billion roubles - an increase of 30.4 percent from the same
period of 2012, the company said in a statement.
The results were affected by a leap year effect as there
were 29 days in February of 2012 compared to 28 days in February
this year.
The company also said its like-for-like sales rose 4.83
percent in the quarter, driven by a 5.42 percent increase in the
average bill, while traffic, or the number of transactions, was
down 0.55 percent.