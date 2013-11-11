Italy says offloading of bank bad loans should not be too fast
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's finance minister said banks should be allowed to offload their bad loans in a "reasonable" time because selling too fast could hit their financial stability.
MOSCOW Nov 11 Russia's biggest food retailer Magnit said on Monday its sales rose by 26.7 percent in October, year-on-year, to 48.6 billion roubles ($1.49 billion) after a rise of 28 percent in the previous month.
Magnit, which this year overtook rival X5 as Russia's No.1 grocery chain by revenue, said the October result brought sales for the first 10 months of the year to 466 billion roubles, up 30 percent on year.
The company opened 93 stores last month, bringing its total to 7,739. Fast expansion will help it grow revenues by 28-29 percent this year, while next year's growth is likely to slow to 25-27 percent, the company had said.
SHANGHAI, April 8 In Beijing's latest push to attract foreign investment into the country's $9 trillion bond market, China's state-owned clearing house said on Saturday that it will work with Canada's TMX Group to expedite cross-border investments.