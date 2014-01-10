MOSCOW Jan 10 Russia's biggest food retailer Magnit said on Friday sales rose 29.2 percent in 2013 to 579.5 billion roubles ($17.4 billion).

Magnit, which overtook rival X5 as Russia's No.1 grocery chain by revenue last year, said December sales growth slowed year-on-year to 22.9 percent with revenue of 63.6 billion roubles.

The company, which has said growth in 2014 is likely to slow to 25-27 percent, now operates 8,093 stores.