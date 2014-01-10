BRIEF-Gaz-Tek FY net result turns to profit of RUB 3.9 bln
* FY 2016 profit for period 3.9 billion roubles ($69.69 million) versus loss of 4.58 billion roubles year ago Source text - http://bit.ly/2p9Nd33
MOSCOW Jan 10 Russia's biggest food retailer Magnit said on Friday sales rose 29.2 percent in 2013 to 579.5 billion roubles ($17.4 billion).
Magnit, which overtook rival X5 as Russia's No.1 grocery chain by revenue last year, said December sales growth slowed year-on-year to 22.9 percent with revenue of 63.6 billion roubles.
The company, which has said growth in 2014 is likely to slow to 25-27 percent, now operates 8,093 stores.
* FY 2016 profit for period 3.9 billion roubles ($69.69 million) versus loss of 4.58 billion roubles year ago Source text - http://bit.ly/2p9Nd33
* Appointment of Jill Biden, former Second Lady of United States, to its Military and Veterans Affairs External Advisory Council Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: