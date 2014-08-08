MOSCOW Aug 8 Russia's biggest food retailer
Magnit said on Friday its sales grew 33.7 percent in
July year-on-year, accelerating from a 32.8 percent rise in the
previous month.
Magnit said its sales totalled 65.7 billion roubles (1.80
billion US dollar) last month, bringing its seven-months result
to 414.6 billion, an increase of 28.8 percent on the same period
of 2013.
The company, which has 8,733 mostly low-cost neighbourhood
stores across Russian regions, raised its full-year revenue
growth forecast last month to 26-29 percent in rouble terms,
from 22-24 percent previously.
(1 US dollar = 36.4100 Russian rouble)
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Jason Bush)