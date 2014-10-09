MOSCOW Oct 9 Russia's biggest food retailer
Magnit said on Thursday its third-quarter retail sales
grew 34.1 percent year-on-year in rouble terms.
Magnit said in a statement its sales totalled 193.4 billion
roubles ($4.8 billion). In dollar terms, third-quarter revenue
grew by over a fifth.
In September alone, Magnit sales were up 34.4 percent at
62.1 billion roubles, bringing its sales for the first nine
months of the year to 542.3 billion roubles.
The company opened 121 stores last month to bring its total
store base to 9,020 stores.
(1 US dollar = 40.0000 Russian rouble)
