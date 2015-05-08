BRIEF-Laguna Resorts & Hotels says qtrly net profit 110 mln baht
* Qtrly total revenue decreased by baht 296 million as compared to the same period last year
MOSCOW May 8 Russia's biggest food retailer, Magnit , said on Friday its retail sales rose by 28.73 percent in April in rouble terms.
Magnit said in a statement that it added 163 stores in April. (Reporting by Jason Bush and Alexander Winning, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
* Qtrly total revenue decreased by baht 296 million as compared to the same period last year
* Melco announces unaudited first quarter 2017 earnings and declares quarterly dividend