MOSCOW Oct 21 Russia's biggest food retailer
Magnit is likely to end 2016 with fewer net store
openings than planned after ramping up closures of inefficient
outlets, Chief Executive Officer Sergey Galitskiy said.
After years of expansion at break-neck speed, the low-cost
retailer has embarked on a major store clean-up programme,
shutting inefficient ones and refurbishing others.
"As to a net increase (in the number of stores) this year,
it could be less because we've made a decision to aggressively
close loss-making stores and will shut more than planned,"
Galitskiy said on a conference call with analysts on Friday.
Magnit's revenue growth has slowed as Russia's economy took
a hit from low oil prices and Western sanctions, which squeezed
households' budgets, while competition increased.
The company, which has more than 13,000 stores, plans to
have around 1,000-1,500 shops refurbished next year, Galitskiy
said, adding he was happy with the performance of the shops that
have already been re-styled.
While Magnit's net revenue growth slowed to 14 percent in
the third quarter from 24.5 percent in 2015 as a whole, sales at
the refurbished stores are up 20-60 percent, Galitskiy said.
It reported earlier on Friday an 18 percent fall in
third-quarter net profit to 15 billion roubles ($240 million),
an 8 percent rise in EBITDA and an EBITDA margin of 10.7
percent, down from 11.2 percent a year ago.
Magnit has previously said it would open around 1,050
convenience stores, 80 hypermarkets and 1,200 cosmetics shops in
2016, compared to 1,250, 87 and 1,041 respectively in 2015.
Galitskiy did not provide store opening numbers for 2017 but
said the company could open slightly more than this year.
($1 = 62.4765 roubles)
