BRIEF-JHM Consolidation Bhd appoints Koh Yew Wah as executive director
* Appoints Koh Yew Wah as executive director Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sgV9hr) Further company coverage:
MOSCOW Feb 28 Russia's richest man, Alisher Usmanov, has sold a 7.4 percent stake in Russian internet group Mail.Ru at the price of $34.25, valuing the stake at around $530 million, the selling shareholder said in a statement on Thursday.
London-listed Mail.Ru said in a filing on Wednesday that a company controlled by Usmanov called Ardoe Finance Ltd will place 15.5 million Mail.Ru global depositary receipts.
A market source earlier said the range for the share placement was $34.25 to $36 a share, a discount of 4-8 percent to Wednesday's closing price of $37.4.
Morgan Stanley acted as sole bookrunner in respect of the placement, the statement said.
* Appoints Koh Yew Wah as executive director Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sgV9hr) Further company coverage:
* Says Digicom Elektronik Pazarlama A. S. filed a lawsuit against the company and its unit Sharp Electronics (Europe) GmbH (SEEG), as well as Universal Media Corporation/Slovakia/s.r.o (U.M.C), which can sell Sharp brand LCD TV in Europe, claiming compensation for damages of 1 million Turkish liras (31 million yen)