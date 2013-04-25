MOSCOW, April 25 Russian internet group Mail.Ru said on Thursday its first-quarter revenues rose 29.4 percent, year-on-year, to 6.25 billion roubles ($198 million) and reiterated its 2013 outlook.

"We face the rest of the year with confidence and are pleased to reiterate our full-year 2013 guidance of 25-28 percent y-o-y revenue growth and EBITDA margins in the low 50 percent," Chairman Dmitry Grishin said in a regulatory filing.