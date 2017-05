Wreckage of the MH17 airplane is seen after the presentation of the final report into the crash of July 2014 of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine, in Gilze Rijen, the Netherlands, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Kooren/Files

MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to discuss the issue of the downing of a Malaysian airliner in Ukraine in 2014 with visiting Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak this week, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Tuesday.

"Should Malaysian representatives wish to discuss the topic of the Boeing, we certainly will also be ready to discuss it," Ushakov said. Razak will attend an ASEAN summit in Russia's Black Sea resort of Sochi.

(Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Alexander Winning)