By Alexei Anishchuk and Liza Dobkina
ST PETERSBURG, Russia, May 2 Enlisting the drama
of Prokofiev and the elegance of Tchaikovsky, St Petersburg's
new Mariinsky theatre staged a gala opening on Thursday
designed to silence critics of the starkly modernist building
erected in the heart of Russia's imperial capital.
The $700-million glass and limestone building, which critics
have dubbed the "Mariinsky mall", glowed in the night sky, its
glass and metal walkways humming with excited voices as the
select crowd of 2,000 found their seats.
Just opposite, across a canal, the 19th century original
opera house, one of the great showcases of Russian culture which
became home to the Kirov opera and ballet companies in Soviet
times, stood silent for the evening.
"We need breathe life into the theatre. We want it to live,
so that people are attracted and can feel the charm of modern
technology. Then it will shine in all its glory," President
Vladimir Putin told the guests, who included leading Russian
businessmen.
Calling the Mariinsky by its affectionate short name
Mariinka, Putin said the theatre had always preserved the best
traditions of the Russian arts, never losing "its shine".
"Seven hundred and sixty performances a year! And each one
is world class. No artistic team in the world does that."
Putin praised Valery Gergiev, director of the Mariinsky and
regarded by many as the greatest living orchestral conductor,
for pursuing a project that had been conceived just before
Russia's financial crash of 1998.
"In 2003, Gergiev raised the issue again and a new project
arose," Putin said, referring to a decision made after he became
president in 2000.
The Mariinsky II is one of several grand projects sponsored
by Putin intended to show what Russia can achieve, most notably
the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics.
SEE INSIDE
Gergiev, whose 60th birthday coincided with the gala, had
been criticised for commissioning a sleek, modern building which
some say sits awkwardly among its pastel coloured 19th-century
neighbours.
But in the end only two people protested outside. One of
them, a woman, held a banner mocking Gergiev's recent "Hero of
Labour" award received from Putin on Wednesday, suggesting the
conductor should either pull down the building or hand back the
medal.
The conductor, a loyal ally of Putin, had shrugged off the
criticism, saying the Mariinsky needed a new stage and
state-of-the-art technology to produce the kind of theatre
people expected to see today.
"People asked why do we need new architecture? Why does St
Petersburg need a new opera house? I think the best way to
answer those questions is simply to let people come in," he told
a news conference.
Many guests were impressed. Light bounced off wall panels
made of Italian onyx that stretch several storeys high and the
sound was excellent.
"I like the theatre and I liked the concert. It's a
contemporary theatre with great potential," said former Finance
Minister Alexei Kudrin. "I love theatres and have been in many
great theatres in different corners of the world. I think it is
worthy of becoming one of them."
The simple light wood of the balconies and aisles was a
world away from the original Mariinsky Theatre, which was
sumptuously decorated in gold and red. Only the VIP box in the
Mariinsky II has a slight nod to extravagance - a modern
chandelier to make prominent guests feel at home.
The gala opened with a dramatic excerpt from Prokofiev's
Romeo and Juliet ballet and included the coronation scene from
Mussorgsky's opera Boris Godunov, when the vast stage swarmed
with peasants.
Ulyana Lopatkina and Viktor Baranov danced "Pavlova and
Cecchetti" to Tchaikovsky and Placido Domingo sang a Wagner aria
in front of an audience including Putin allies Alisher Usmanov,
Russia's richest man, and railways chief Vladimir Yakunin.
(Writing by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Timothy Heritage and
Giles Elgood)