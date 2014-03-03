MOSCOW, March 3 The Russian Central Bank said on
Monday it had raised the interventions allotment to be exhausted
before it shifts the rouble's trading corridor - to $1.5 billion
from $350 million - and that it will decide daily on the
currency's trading policy.
"Due to increased volatility in the domestic foreign
exchange market, the Bank of Russia moves to daily
determinations of the parameters of each exchange rate policy,
which will be based on an assessment of the current situation,"
the central bank said in a statement.
"This measure was taken in order to prevent risks to
financial stability by limiting exchange rate fluctuations."
The central bank keeps the rouble in a target exchange-rate
corridor, which as of Friday extended from 35.40 to 42.50
roubles to the dollar-euro currency basket.
Under its managed float, the central bank increases its
interventions as the rouble approaches the boundary of the
corridor. Monday's decision mean that it will automatically
shift the corridor only after an intervention allotment of $1.5
billion is exhausted.
The rouble fell to all-time lows on Monday against the
dollar and the euro as investors sought safe havens from
the risk that Russia, after seizing control of the Crimean
peninsula, might go to war with Ukraine. It closed 2.2 percent
down against the dollar after traders said the
central bank had spent at least $10 billion to prop it up.