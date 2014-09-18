MOSCOW, Sept 18 International settlement bank
Euroclear has begun settling trades for Russian equities,
financial market sources told Reuters, in a long-planned move
that may ease access for foreign investors.
"On Tuesday a notice arrived from Euroclear saying that a
possibility has appeared for working out deals with Russian
shares, that settlements have begun," said an equity salesman at
a Russian brokerage.
Euroclear declined to comment.
Several waves of Western sanctions against Moscow over its
role in the Ukraine crisis have limited access to foreign
capital for Russia's largest banks and key oil companies.
However, the sanctions relate to new share issues by the
sanctioned companies and do not bar foreigners from buying other
Russian shares.
Euroclear, based in Brussels, is the largest provider of
securities settlement services. It began settling Russian
domestic government bonds in early 2013, and Russian corporate
bonds in January this year.
The extension of Euroclear's services to Russia would ease
access to the market for many foreign investors, as part of a
long-standing government policy to liberalise Russian financial
markets and boost their liquidity.
Since the beginning of 2012, the share of foreign investors
in the treasury bond market has soared from 4 percent to around
a quarter.
The impact on the equity market is less clear-cut, however.
Foreign investors already account for a significant share of
equity trades in Moscow, and they are also the major holders of
shares traded abroad in the form of depositary receipts.
"Depositary receipts are located in a different
jurisdiction. Considering the tense geopolitical situation,
foreign investors, it seems to me, will as before prefer
depositary receipts to shares," said a salesman at a Russian
investment company.
Euroclear had been aiming to launch operations for Russian
equities on July 1. However, it was forced to delay the plan
because not all the requisite changes to Russian legislation
were yet in place, Euroclear said at the time.
A financial market source told Reuters that now all the
necessary legal changes were in place.
Clearstream, the other major international securities
settlement system, announced the start of settlement operations
for Russian equities in July.
(Reporting by Zlata Garasyuta, writing by Jason Bush; Editing
by Ruth Pitchford)