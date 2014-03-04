MOSCOW, March 4 The Russian Finance Ministry said on Tuesday that it is suspending foreign currency purchases to replenish one of its sovereign wealth funds due to high market volatility.

The ministry has been buying the equivalent of 3.5 billion roubles ($95.7 million) a day to replenish the Reserve Fund, one of two sovereign funds financed from oil taxes.

"Due to the high level of volatility observed recently in the financial markets, the Russian Finance Ministry and the Federal Treasury announces the suspension as of March 4 of purchases of foreign currencies on the domestic market," the ministry said in a statement posted on its website. ($1 = 36.5728 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush)