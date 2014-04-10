MOSCOW, April 10 Russia's finance ministry said on Thursday that it would resume purchases of foreign currency for its reserve fund from April 14, with the volume equivalent to 3.5 billion roubles ($98 million) daily.

The ministry said that the volume of forex purchases would be halved to 1.75 billion roubles if the rouble weakens against a dollar-euro basket into the range bordering the edge of the corridor where the central bank increases its interventions.

Purchases would cease altogether if the rouble reaches the edge of the corridor. (Reporting by Jason Bush)