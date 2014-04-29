MOSCOW, April 29 Russian shares rose on their opening on Tuesday, a day after a new round of sanctions were imposed by the West on Russian companies and individuals.

Russia's main indexes, the rouble-traded MICEX and the dollar-denominated RTS index, both rose in early trading, up 1.8 percent and 1.1 percent respectively.

Stocks closed up on Monday on relief that no major listed companies were included in the sanctions.

(Reporting by Megan Davies, editing by Jason Bush)