* Stocks at 7-mth high after Putin's first round win * Risk of large-scale protests hamper gains * Rouble unchanged vs dollar * Russia-30 Eurobond yield picks up from lowest since Nov 2010 By Andrey Ostroukh MOSCOW March 5 The Russian stock market outperformed its global peers on Monday as Vladimir Putin's outright victory in presidential elections on Sunday instilled some stability into the market after months of political uncertainty. Preliminary results, with nearly 100 percent of the votes counted, gave Putin 63.6 percent of the votes, well above the 50 percent needed for a first round win. "The key factor for the market now is a decrease in uncertainty. It is seen by many as a positive development. Now the market will be watching new appointments at the government and Putin's economic policy," said Yaroslav Lissovolik, chief economist at Deutsche bank in Moscow. The rouble-traded MICEX index rose 0.9 percent to 1,623.4 points by 1400 GMT after briefly touching its highest since early August of 1,629.5. Its dollar-traded peer RTS was 1.4 percent higher at 1,757.6 points. But the rouble failed to gain from the result and the stock market rally was held firmly in check by concerns over the outcome of protests against the fairness of the result scheduled for later on Monday. "Russia's market discount to foreign peers in the end of the previous year was caused by political risks. Elections eliminated short-term risks but longer-term risks, concerning reforms, are still in place," said Alexei Surov, a trader at Zenit bank. Investors were wary of making heavy bets on Russia ahead of the street protests, in case these turn violent or prompt a tough crackdown by police now the election is out of the way. Peaceful demonstrations have become symbolic of the emergence of a new wave of opposition by Rusians angered by widely-reported election fraud in a Dec. 4 parliamentary vote and Putin's long-term dominance of politics. "While we would hesitate to draw comparisons with the Arab Spring, the lesson from recent events in the Middle East is that these can escalate quickly, with unpredictable results," analysts at Capital Economics said in a note. Lissovolik from Deutsche added: "On such a backdrop we won't see any aggressive buying." The rouble barely moved on Monday, implying there was no conversion of dollars or euros from foreign investors and the rise in the stock market was mainly fuelled by local demand, said Andrey Mishko, a dealer at Nomos Bank. Against the dollar, the rouble traded at 29.29 and eased 0.25 percent to 38.75 versus the broadly stronger euro. Versus the euro-dollar basket, the central bank's main gauge of the currency market, the rouble eased 0.15 percent to 33.54 from 33.49 at Friday's closing price, retaining support from oil prices above $124 per barrel, above an average price of $100 factored into Russia's 2012 budget. The bond market reflected increasing concerns about exposure to Russia as yields of its benchmark Eurobond, maturing in 2030, rose to 4.0 percent from its lowest since November 2010 of 3.93 percent hit last week. Alexei Demkin, head of fixed income research at Gazprombank, said that not only the nominal price and the yield reflect perception of Russia's risks, but also a spread over U.S. 10-year Treasuries which now stands at around 200 points compared to less than 90 points seen in 2007. Russia may tap the Eurobond market later this month, planning to raise abroad around $7 billion in the whole of 2012. Russian Latest Net % Change Markets Change Change on year STOCKS MICEX 1623.44 15.36 0.96 15.78 RTS 1751.47 24.74 1.43 26.75 London ADRs 998.65 0.78 0.08 28.29 Emrg Mkt Indx 1069.00 -10.94 -1.01 16.65 MSCI Russia 331.08 -0.82 -0.25 10.54 Sberbank 102.30 0.70 0.69 29.72 VTB 0.07 0.00 1.30 25.75 Gazprom 198.80 2.95 1.51 16.05 LUKOIL 1907.20 15.20 0.80 12.02 Rostelecom 147.90 0.20 0.14 -2.70 Dollar/Rouble 29.29 0.01 0.03 -8.90 Euro/Rouble 38.75 0.09 0.23 -7.16 Rouble basket 33.54 0.04 0.13 -8.00 DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 10-yr 9.33 7.78 0.00 7.60 bond MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close Overnight rate 3.75 4.25 4.50 All data taken from Reuters at 1400 GMT