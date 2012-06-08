* Russian stocks and rouble fall back as oil price plummets * Privatisation plans vague on timing of blue chips * Sberbank's $3.5 billion Turkish acquisition not welcomed by market By Jason Bush MOSCOW, June 8 Russian stocks and the rouble fell back on Friday, following the declining oil price, which tumbled overnight as global stimulus hopes turned to pessimism. At 0730 GMT the rouble-denominated MICEX index had fallen 1.1 percent to 1,322.0 points, while the dollar-based RTS index shed 2.2 percent to 1,274.8. Friday's falls largely reversed a bounce seen on Thursday, when Russia's indexes gained around 2 percent, following up the oil price after an interest rate cut in China. However, the higher oil price proved short-lived, with Brent dropping below $98 per barrel on Friday amid fears that China's rate cut presaged gloomy economic data. Ambitious privatisation plans confirmed by the Russian government on Thursday have done little to lift market sentiment, with analysts on Friday expressing disappointment over vague timing details for blue chips and doubts that the plan can be met. Alfa Bank analysts noted that only minor companies were subject to a concrete privatisation timetable this year, worth no more than $1 billion in total, while the government plan is to raise a total of 300 billion roubles ($9.30 billion) from privatisations in 2012. "We are concerned that the global market turmoil has substantially reduced interest in this type of asset and may make this plan unrealistic," they wrote. "At the same time, there is no clear deadline for Sberbank, the most attractive asset for privatization." Sberbank shares were down 2.9 percent on Friday, underperforming the market, on a day when the state savings bank announced its $3.5 billion acquisition of Turkey's DenizBank. Analysts at Renaissance Capital wrote before the announcement that although the acquisition was expected by the market, "we doubt investors would appreciate further international expansion by Sberbank beyond its established, strong and profitable Russian franchise." The falling oil price also took a toll on the rouble, arresting its recovery over recent days from a three-year low reached on Monday. At 0730 GMT, the rouble was down 1.4 percent against the dollar to 32.71, and down 0.75 percent to 40.86 against the euro , while shedding 1.1 percent to 36.37 against the euro-dollar currency basket. The rouble is also being hurt by investors cutting risky rouble positions ahead of a long weekend in Russia, which may bring negative surprises on international markets. Russia's main exchanges will be open for trading on Saturday but are closed on Monday and Tuesday for public holidays. Russian Latest Net % % Change on Markets Change Change year STOCKS MICEX 1321.99 -14.34 -1.07 -5.72 RTS 1274.79 -29.17 -2.24 -7.75 London ADRs 739.66 -19.15 -2.52 -4.98 Emrg Mkt 903.60 -9.58 -1.05 -1.40 Indx MSCI Russia 689.65 -16.26 -2.30 -6.39 Sberbank 80.92 -2.52 -3.02 2.61 VTB 0.05 -0.00 -0.98 -6.78 Gazprom 150.37 -1.38 -0.91 -12.22 LUKOIL 1699.00 -10.00 -0.59 -0.21 Rostelecom 107.60 -1.29 -1.18 -29.21 Dollar/Roub 32.71 0.46 1.41 1.73 e Euro/Rouble 40.86 0.31 0.75 -2.11 Rouble 36.37 0.39 1.08 -0.25 basket DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 8.55 8.50 -0.80 7.60 10-yr bond MONEY Bid Ask Close MARKET Overnight 5.75 6.25 5.75 rate All data taken from Reuters at 0730 GMT ($1 = 32.2610 Russian roubles) (Writing by Jason Bush; Additional reporting by Vladimir Abramov; Editing by Toby Chopra)