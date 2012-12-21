* Markets steady up but still in red * Low volumes ahead of U.S. data (Updates details, comments) By Sonia Elks MOSCOW, Dec 21 Russian stocks fell on Friday as investors awaited developments in talks to resolve the U.S. budget crisis, while strong oil prices and local tax payments supported the rouble. Investors globally turned cautious, hurting shares in riskier emerging markets including Russia, after U.S. House Speaker John Boehner failed to rally his Republicans behind a bill aimed at winning tax concessions from President Barack Obama. Russian markets capped losses during the session but remained in the red amid low trading volumes on t he last significant trading day before the New Year. At 1322 GMT the rouble-denominated MICEX index was down 0.6 percent at 1,478.68 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS index was 0.9 percent lower at 1,515.16. "We have fairly quiet trading, despite a strong decline in U.S. futures," said Alexei Evsyutin at BKS. "As regards to the issue of the 'fiscal cliff', it seems to me the question is about the date of an agreement as opposed to whether a deal will take place, of which there is little doubt." Energy giant Gazprom continued to outperform the market with a 0.8 percent increase, after leading a rally on Thursday on plans to cut capital spending in 2013. The rouble was supported by oil, Russia's main export, as Brent prices held above $109 dollars a barrel. The Russian currency also benefited from month-end local tax payments by exporters. The rouble rose 0.14 percent to 40.61 against the euro but weakened 0.28 percent to 30.75 against the dollar. It was down 0.06 percent to 35.19 against its euro-dollar basket. Russian Latest Net % % Change on Markets Change Change year STOCKS MICEX 1478.68 -9.54 -0.64 5.45 RTS 1515.16 -13.73 -0.90 9.65 London ADRs 873.64 -8.09 -0.92 12.23 Emrg Mkt 1041.72 -10.96 -1.04 13.68 Indx MSCI Russia 803.91 -6.35 -0.78 9.11 Sberbank 93.36 -1.33 -1.40 18.39 VTB 0.05 -0.00 -0.39 -7.50 Gazprom 143.93 1.18 0.83 -15.98 LUKOIL 2022.80 -17.10 -0.84 18.81 Rostelecom 119.47 -0.18 -0.15 -21.40 Dollar/Roub 30.75 0.09 0.28 -4.35 e Euro/Rouble 40.61 -0.06 -0.14 -2.70 Rouble 35.19 0.02 0.06 -3.50 basket DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 6.79 6.76 -0.18 7.60 10-yr bond MONEY Bid Ask Close MARKET Overnight 6.34 6.85 6.47 rate All data taken from Reuters at 1322 GMT (Reporting by Sonia Elks; Editing by Douglas Busvine and Susan Fenton)