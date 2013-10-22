MOSCOW Oct 22 Banks outpaced a flat Russian stock market on Tuesday, following a successful initial public offering in London by consumer credit company TCS.

At 0834 GMT, the rouble-denominated MICEX index was unchanged at 1,533 points and the dollar-denominated RTS down 0.1 percent to 1,513 points, with investors treading cautiously before U.S. jobs data.

TCS, owned by Russian entrepreneur Oleg Tinkov, priced its flotation at the top of its target range, raising over $1 billion.

"The most discussed topics are the latest IPOs - Tinkov and (diamond miner) Alrosa, which showed that foreign funds are willing to buy even fairly risky projects," said Sergei Suverov, chief analyst at Russian Standard investment company, in a note.

Alrosa started to market a share sale in Moscow last week that values the state-owned firm at up to $8.7 billion.

The financial sector rose 0.4 percent. Shares in Russia's second biggest bank VTB rose 0.5 percent against a 0.1 percent pickup in the No. 1 Sberbank.

"Despite stronger Sberbank fundamentals, our tactical preference lies with VTB... We expect a rebound in (VTB) quarterly earnings and return on equity driven by the net interest margin widening and better costs control, helped by non-core asset disposals," UBS analyst Mikhail Shlemov said in a note, holding a 'buy' rating for both banks.

On a price-to-earnings basis, Russian banks are trading at a 21-26 percent discount to their emerging market peers, he said.

Shares in Rosneft added 0.7 percent against the background of deals announced in China.

Investors are looking for the U.S. payrolls data, due at 1230 GMT, to cement expectations that the Federal Reserve will tread carefully in unwinding its stimulus. This would prop up demand for emerging market assets such as the rouble.

Ongoing monthly tax payments buoyed the rouble, which rose 0.1 percent against the dollar at 31.92 and edged up 0.2 percent versus the euro to 43.66

That left it 0.1 percent stronger at 37.20 against the dollar-euro basket monitored by the central bank, within a non-intervention zone extending from 34.30 to 37.40.

On Monday the central bank cut its target interventions to $60 million per day from $120 million previously.

"Going forward, we continue to expect more steps toward forex policy liberalization in the near term and think that these are likely to remain a headwind for the rouble," economists at Goldman Sachs said in a note.

Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s (Reporting by Maya Dyakina and Zlata Garasyuta, editing by Jason Bush, John Stonestreet)