MOSCOW Oct 22 Russia's treasury bond yields fell and the rouble edged up on Tuesday, buoyed by U.S. jobs data that cemented expectations the Federal Reserve would not start running down its stimulus plan this year.

Russia's 10-year treasury bond yield fell to a one-month low of 7.17 percent, as U.S. Treasury yields dipped to their lowest in three months.

Investors have diverted much of the U.S. stimulus money into higher-yielding assets. Near-zero interest rates in developed countries encourage selling of their currencies and using the funds to buy currencies such as the rouble.

Monthly tax payments also buoyed the Russian currency, which rose 0.7 percent against the dollar to 31.72 and edged up 0.1 percent versus the euro to 43.68.

The positive sentiment and stronger rouble could help the Finance Ministry successfully place up to 30 billion roubles at two separate auctions on Wednesday of 15-year and seven-year bonds, said Igor Golubev, chief fixed-income analyst at Promsvyazbank.

The rouble was 0.4 percent stronger at 37.11 against the dollar-euro basket monitored by the central bank, within a non-intervention zone extending from 34.30 to 37.40.

Central bank moves towards a rouble free float weighed on the rouble. On Monday the central bank cut its target interventions to $60 million per day from $120 million previously.

"We continue to expect more steps toward forex policy liberalisation in the near term and think that these are likely to remain a headwind for the rouble," economists at Goldman Sachs said in a note.

Russia's stock market traded mixed on Tuesday with a successful initial public offering in London by consumer credit company TCS grabbing the attention of investors.

At 1409 GMT, the rouble-denominated MICEX index was down 0.2 percent at 1,530 points and the dollar-denominated RTS was up 0.3 percent to 1,520 points.

TCS, owned by Russian entrepreneur Oleg Tinkov, priced its flotation at the top of its target range, raising over $1 billion, and its shares went on to gain 5 percent.

"Around 80 percent of the business activity today is in stocks of TCS," said Dmitry Ryzhkov, a salesman at Renaissance Capital.

"There were quite a lot of investors who did not receive the full amount of shares they wanted during the placement and the accumulated money should now go into the market".

