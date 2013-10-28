MOSCOW Oct 28 Russian shares rose on Monday
after posting the biggest weekly loss in four months, with
growing Russian retailer Magnit outperforming
following stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings.
At 0937 GMT, the rouble-denominated MICEX index was
up 0.4 percent at 1,511 points. The dollar-denominated RTS
0.3 percent higher at 1,496 points after falling by 1.6
percent in the previous week, it worst performance since
end-August.
Expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will make no
changes to its $85 billion monthly bond-buying programme this
week buoyed Russian assets.
Stocks in Magnit rose 1.4 percent after the retailer posted
a 42 percent rise in net profit for the third quarter.
Investors have seen strong potential in Magnit, whose share
price has risen 77 percent year-to-date, as it recently became
the largest Russian food retailer by sales by targeting the
provinces of the world's largest nation by area.
The market is watching the earnings season closely with the
world's largest listed oil company by output, Rosneft
reporting results on Tuesday. Rosneft shares added 0.3 percent.
Russian state-owned diamond miner Alrosa proceeded
with its IPO, expecting to raise $1.3 billion.
"An important item to consider in Alrosa is possible MSCI
(index) inclusion which could happen as early as the upcoming
Nov. 15 rebalancing decision," Kirill Yankovsky, head of
international sales at Uralsib Capital, said in a note.
The rouble edged down on Monday, as support from the tax
payment period gradually waned, while investors awaited the
results of U.S. Fed policy meeting on Wednesday.
The Russian currency was down 0.1 percent against the dollar
at 31.80 and was flat at 43.93 versus the euro
, leaving it 0.1 percent weaker at 37.26 against
the dollar-euro basket monitored by the central bank.
Analysts say the Fed could stand pat for the rest of the
year, providing demand for riskier emerging market assets.
Russian assets were less hit than emerging market peers this
summer on concerns about the U.S. stimulus tapering, as strong
oil prices provided a stable current account surplus.
Brent crude prices edged up on Monday to above $107 per
barrel after falling 2.7 percent last week, its biggest weekly
decline in a month.
"This level of oil price ($107 per barrel) corresponds to
31.8 roubles for the U.S. dollar," Dmitry Savchenko, an analyst
at Nordea said in a note.
"However, deteriorating macroeconomic data tells us that
rouble should be somewhere lower as risks of lower economic
growth are high".
(Reporting by Maya Dyakina; Editing by Toby Chopra)