Nov 12 Russian stocks rose on Tuesday, with Sberbank outperforming after the state-controlled lender envisaged a doubling of assets and earnings in the next five years.

At 0830 GMT, the country's biggest lender added 1.2 percent versus a 0.2 percent gain before it announced its 2019 strategy.

The dollar-denominated RTS was up 0.3 percent at 1,433 points. The rouble-traded MICEX was up 0.6 percent, at 1,493 points, edging up from five-week lows as profit-taking in most liquid stocks subsided.

Investors remained focused on the dispute over gas pricing between Ukraine and Russia. Stocks in Gazprom were flat, trading near one-month lows after Ukraine's Naftogaz halted Russian natural gas imports.

"We believe that the inability to reach a compromise on the issue in the near-term would be negative for Gazprom," analysts at VTB Capital said in a note.

Depositary receipts in Russia's second-biggest food retailer X5 jumped 5 percent in London after it reported a nearly six-fold year-on-year increase in third-quarter net profit.

The rouble was little changed after falling to fresh two-month lows in the previous session, with central bank interventions on the currency market taming losses.

The rouble was down 0.1 percent at 32.82 versus the dollar and 0.1 percent stronger against the euro at 43.93. That left Russia's currency flat at 37.82 against its dollar-euro basket.

The central bank sells $200 million per day on the currency market when the rouble trades at the level of 37.5-38.5 per basket, thus limiting excess volatility.

