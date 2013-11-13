(Updates prices, adds OFZ auction results, comments)

MOSCOW Nov 13 The rouble held steady and government debt yields traded at multi-month highs on Wednesday after domestic investors snapped up treasury bonds at the Finance Ministry's weekly auctions.

The Finance Ministry sold 25 billion roubles of three-year and five-year debt in two auctions.

"The 26216 offered not a bad premium, of 3 to 5 basis points to the yield curve, also current levels are seen as attractive for domestic players," said Dmitry Khlebnikov, a fixed-income trader at Citi.

The benchmark 5-year treasury bond yield was unchanged at 6.97 percent, its highest since the end of June.

Easier money market conditions supported demand for the three-year paper, Khlebnikov added.

Yields on Russia's 10-year treasury bonds are trading at two-month highs amid expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may soon start to reduce its monetary stimulus.

"Russia's overly hawkish central bank has failed to deliver the rate cuts which fixed-income investors have been waiting for ... making the OFZ market more vulnerable to Fed tapering," Nicholas Spiro, managing director at Spiro Sovereign Strategy, said in an email.

The ministry is not rushing to borrow at any price after it ran a budget surplus in January-September of 1.2 percent of gross domestic product (GDP).

At 1223 GMT, the rouble was flat at 32.85 versus the dollar, tracking stronger oil prices but still trading near two-month lows. It was 0.1 percent stronger against the euro at 44.10.

That left Russia's currency up by the same margin at 37.91 against its dollar-euro basket..

RESISTANCE

"The rouble could find resistance near the level of 38.00 against the currency basket in the absence of strong pressure on oil prices," analysts at Rosbank said in a note.

"Moreover, in the coming weeks there will be supply of foreign currency as the local tax period approaches."

Adding to pressure on the rouble, the economy ministry said Russia's economic growth may undershoot the official forecast of 1.8 percent this year.

The dollar-denominated RTS share index was down 0.9 percent at 1,425 points and the rouble-traded MICEX fell 1.1 percent to 1,486 points.

Shares in Russia's biggest lender Sberbank outperformed, rising 0.1 percent, trading at two-week highs after the bank announced an ambitious long-term strategy.

Shares in Megafon , Russia's No.2 mobile phone operator, lost ground even though the company announced strong third-quarter results and raised guidance on full-year margins thanks to strong growth in mobile data.

Megafon's local shares shed 3 percent after a strong run since the company floated a year ago, with Ivan Kim at VTB predicting a weaker fourth quarter due to increased marketing costs and the impact of consolidating a recent acquisition.

For rouble poll data see

For Russian equities guide see

For Russian treasury bonds see

Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s

($1 = 32.8562 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maya Dyakina; Editing by Gareth Jones)