(Updates prices, adds OFZ auction results, comments)
MOSCOW Nov 13 The rouble held steady and
government debt yields traded at multi-month highs on Wednesday
after domestic investors snapped up treasury bonds at the
Finance Ministry's weekly auctions.
The Finance Ministry sold 25 billion roubles of three-year
and five-year debt in two auctions.
"The 26216 offered not a bad premium, of 3 to 5 basis points
to the yield curve, also current levels are seen as attractive
for domestic players," said Dmitry Khlebnikov, a fixed-income
trader at Citi.
The benchmark 5-year treasury bond yield was unchanged at
6.97 percent, its highest since the end of June.
Easier money market conditions supported demand for the
three-year paper, Khlebnikov added.
Yields on Russia's 10-year treasury bonds are trading at
two-month highs amid expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve
may soon start to reduce its monetary stimulus.
"Russia's overly hawkish central bank has failed to deliver
the rate cuts which fixed-income investors have been waiting for
... making the OFZ market more vulnerable to Fed tapering,"
Nicholas Spiro, managing director at Spiro Sovereign Strategy,
said in an email.
The ministry is not rushing to borrow at any price after it
ran a budget surplus in January-September of 1.2 percent of
gross domestic product (GDP).
At 1223 GMT, the rouble was flat at 32.85
versus the dollar, tracking stronger oil prices but still
trading near two-month lows. It was 0.1 percent stronger against
the euro at 44.10.
That left Russia's currency up by the same margin at 37.91
against its dollar-euro basket..
RESISTANCE
"The rouble could find resistance near the level of 38.00
against the currency basket in the absence of strong pressure on
oil prices," analysts at Rosbank said in a note.
"Moreover, in the coming weeks there will be supply of
foreign currency as the local tax period approaches."
Adding to pressure on the rouble, the economy ministry said
Russia's economic growth may undershoot the official forecast of
1.8 percent this year.
The dollar-denominated RTS share index was down 0.9
percent at 1,425 points and the rouble-traded MICEX fell
1.1 percent to 1,486 points.
Shares in Russia's biggest lender Sberbank outperformed,
rising 0.1 percent, trading at two-week highs after the bank
announced an ambitious long-term strategy.
Shares in Megafon , Russia's No.2 mobile
phone operator, lost ground even though the company announced
strong third-quarter results and raised guidance on full-year
margins thanks to strong growth in mobile data.
Megafon's local shares shed 3 percent after a strong run
since the company floated a year ago, with Ivan Kim at VTB
predicting a weaker fourth quarter due to increased marketing
costs and the impact of consolidating a recent acquisition.
($1 = 32.8562 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Maya Dyakina; Editing by Gareth Jones)