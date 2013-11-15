MOSCOW Nov 14 Russian stocks extended gains on Friday, on track to end the week on a firmer footing on signals that the U.S. Federal Reserve will keep its stimulus on hold until it sees a stronger recovery.

At 0737 GMT the dollar-denominated RTS share index was up 0.9 percent at 1,448 points and the rouble-denominated MICEX rose 0.8 percent to 1,502 points.

Still, November is turning into one of the worst months for investors in Russian equities this year, Slava Smolyaninov, equity strategist at Uralsib Capital said in a note.

"However, stocks are gradually becoming more attractively priced, and we are looking for outflows to abate before advising investors to step in for a potential December mark-up".

Russia's MICEX index has fallen 0.8 percent in November so far, cutting the annual gain to 1.7 percent.

Russian stocks are weighed by weak economic growth which may come below official forecast of 1.8 percent in 2013, suggesting the worst performance in four years.

Russian stocks are trading with a 45 percent discount to global emerging markets, with the price-to-earnings ratio at 6.5 on investment climate concerns. Investors have long cited the relative cheapness as one of the reasons for a possible rally towards the year-end.

Stocks in Rostelecom underperformed, down 2.3 percent following a report that the state-controlled firm may offer a lower buyout price for minority shareholders who do not support the proposed spin-off of its mobile assets than for the previous buyback related to its merger with Svyazinvest.

Stocks in Mechel added 3.5 percent, on track to end the week down 36 percent on debt restructuring woes.

The rouble was down 0.1 percent at 32.69 versus the dollar and 0.1 percent weaker against the euro at 43.99. That left Russia's currency down by same margin at 37.78 against its dollar-euro basket..

Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s ($1 = 32.6999 Russian roubles) (Additional reporting by Vladimir Abramov, writing by Maya Dyakina Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)