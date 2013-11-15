MOSCOW Nov 14 Russian stocks extended gains on
Friday, on track to end the week on a firmer footing on signals
that the U.S. Federal Reserve will keep its stimulus on hold
until it sees a stronger recovery.
At 0737 GMT the dollar-denominated RTS share index
was up 0.9 percent at 1,448 points and the rouble-denominated
MICEX rose 0.8 percent to 1,502 points.
Still, November is turning into one of the worst months for
investors in Russian equities this year, Slava Smolyaninov,
equity strategist at Uralsib Capital said in a note.
"However, stocks are gradually becoming more attractively
priced, and we are looking for outflows to abate before advising
investors to step in for a potential December mark-up".
Russia's MICEX index has fallen 0.8 percent in November so
far, cutting the annual gain to 1.7 percent.
Russian stocks are weighed by weak economic growth which may
come below official forecast of 1.8 percent in 2013, suggesting
the worst performance in four years.
Russian stocks are trading with a 45 percent discount to
global emerging markets, with the price-to-earnings ratio at 6.5
on investment climate concerns. Investors have long cited the
relative cheapness as one of the reasons for a possible rally
towards the year-end.
Stocks in Rostelecom underperformed, down 2.3
percent following a report that the state-controlled firm may
offer a lower buyout price for minority shareholders who do not
support the proposed spin-off of its mobile assets than for the
previous buyback related to its merger with Svyazinvest.
Stocks in Mechel added 3.5 percent, on track to end the week
down 36 percent on debt restructuring woes.
The rouble was down 0.1 percent at 32.69
versus the dollar and 0.1 percent weaker against the euro at
43.99. That left Russia's currency down by same
margin at 37.78 against its dollar-euro basket..
($1 = 32.6999 Russian roubles)
(Additional reporting by Vladimir Abramov, writing by Maya
Dyakina Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)