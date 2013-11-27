(Updates prices, adds comments, OFZ auction results)

MOSCOW Nov 27 The rouble fell to four-year lows on Wednesday, pressured by uncertainty over the outcome of tougher banking regulation, as well as stronger imports ahead of holidays and obligations to pay off debts.

At 1233 GMT the rouble was down 0.3 percent against the dollar at 33.22, and by 0.4 percent versus the euro, at 44.89, leaving it 0.3 weaker versus the dollar-euro basket, at 38.36, its lowest since August 2009.

"Sentiment has worsened on the Bank of Russia's decision to withdraw Master Bank's license, raising expectations of more upcoming cases in Russian banking system," said Vladimir Miklashevsky, a strategist at Danske.

The central bank withdrew the licence of a mid-sized bank last week that raised the possibility of a wider crackdown on Russian banks, which may be encouraging more capital outflows.

The rouble's weakness may result from various factors, such as debt payouts by companies and banks of about $30 billion due in December and stronger demand for imported goods and services ahead of holidays, said Dmitry Polevoy, economist at ING bank in Moscow.

A weaker rouble dented demand at the Finance Ministry's treasury auctions on Wednesday. The ministry placed 25 billion roubles in six-year and ten-year papers.

"The underperformance of the rouble, delayed central bank rate cuts and unfavourable positioning by EM dedicated local funds still leaves the market vulnerable in the near term," analysts at Morgan Stanley said in a note.

Russian shares fell for the third straight session, led lower by oil and gas shares. Russia's largest bank by assets Sberbank outperformed Moscow shares as investors reacted positively to an increase in its nine-month profits.

Shares of the state-controlled bank, Europe's third largest by market capitalisation, were up 0.4 percent. The rouble-denominated MICEX index fell 0.4 percent 1,478 points, the dollar-denominated RTS index was down by the same margin 1,410 points.

For rouble poll data see

For Russian equities guide see

For Russian treasury bonds see

Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Lidia Kelly; editing by Ron Askew)