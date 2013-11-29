MOSCOW Nov 29 The Russian rouble fell to new
four-year lows versus the dollar-euro basket in early trade on
Friday, while central bank officials again pointed to an
expected shift in U.S. Federal Reserve policy as the reason for
weakness rather than domestic issues.
At 0917 GMT the rouble trimmed some of losses, but was down
0.1 percent against the dollar at 33.17, its
lowest in two months, and fell by 0.2 percent versus the euro,
at 45.15. The rouble was 0.1 weaker versus the
dollar-euro basket, at 38.56, its lowest since August
2009.
Russian Central Bank First Deputy Governor Ksenia Yudayeva
said on Friday that the rouble's recent volatility had been due
to external factors, including expectations of the U.S.
withdrawal of its stimulus policy and uncertainty over how will
the European Central Bank will respond.
"The recent serious fluctuations are caused by uncertainty
over what would be the Fed decision and what would the Europeans
do," she said.
She reiterated that the central bank does not target any
specific exchange rate for the rouble.
Other emerging market currencies have come under pressure
from expectations the Fed will soon reduce its monetary
stimulus.
The rouble is nearing the level of 38.7 per basket, where
the central bank increases daily interventions to $400 million
from $200 million to stem the rouble's slide.
The rouble's slide over recent days follows the central
bank's decision to withdraw a license at a mid-sized bank last
week, which may have caused stronger outflows due to
expectations of tougher banking regulation.
Dealers and analysts cite heavy debt payouts in December,
and stronger imports of goods and services ahead of New Year
holidays, as other reasons for stronger demand for foreign
currency.
Russian stocks edged lower. The rouble-denominated MICEX
index fell 0.1 percent 1,477 points, the
dollar-denominated RTS index was down 0.2 to 1,403
points.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly, writing by Maya Nikolaeva, editing
by Jason Bush and Jane Merriman)