MOSCOW Dec 5 Moscow stock indexes edged lower on Thursday on further signs the U.S. Federal Reserve might soon scale back the monetary stimulus that has boosted emerging market assets.

Russian stocks have lost around 3 percent this week, also bruised by another cut in economic growth forecasts by the Economy Ministry.

At 1345 GMT the broad rouble-denominated MICEX index was down 0.3 percent at 1,431 points and its dollar-denominated peer RTS was down 0.2 percent at 1,362 points.

"After several days of decline, players became apathetic. All the bad things popped up. First of all, the announcement by (Economy Minister) Ulyukayev that the economy will stagnate," said Pavel Koryshev, a trader at Univer Capital.

Stocks in Russia's second-largest bank VTB fell 0.6 percent, in line with the broader market and its peer Sberbank

VTB's third-quarter results were weaker than expected because of currency losses, while provisions to cover possible bad loans rose in line with expectations.

The RTS index dipped into the red on Thursday despite the support of a stronger rouble, after data showed U.S. GDP for the third quarter was revised upwards, and U.S. jobless claims fell in the latest week.

The rouble edged further off four-year lows reached earlier this week. It firmed versus the dollar by 0.4 percent to 33.06 and was 0.4 percent stronger versus the euro at 44.95.

This has left the rouble firmer by the same margin at 38.4 against the dollar-euro basket the central bank uses to guide the rouble's nominal exchange rate.

Traders said the rouble was recovering after speculators concluded the currency was oversold and stopped betting against it.

Some non-residents closed their bets on the weaker rouble, while exporters took benefit from a relatively high nominal rate, said Atryom Biryukov, an analyst at HSBC in Moscow.

Investors also started to price in a stronger current account surplus, expected in the first quarter of 2014.

Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Olga Popova, editing by Jason Bush)