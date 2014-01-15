MOSCOW Jan 15 The rouble hovered near a
multi-year low on Wednesday as revived expectations that the
U.S. stimulus could be aggressively trimmed hit the Russian
currency just as the central bank scales back its market
interventions.
At 0845 GMT the rouble stood at 38.82 against the
dollar-euro basket monitored by the central bank, little-changed
from the close on Tuesday, when it hit its weakest level since
September 2009.
The rouble was 0.2 percent weaker against the dollar
at 33.37, but strengthened 0.2 percent against
the euro to 45.47.
Solid U.S. sales data suggested a firm recovery in the
world's largest economy, which together with hawkish comments
from Federal Reserve officials encouraged expectations the U.S.
central bank could bring its bond-buying programme to a swift
close.
The reduction in U.S. monetary stimulus has put pressure on
the rouble and other emerging market currencies because the
extra cash has been fuelling demand for emerging market assets.
The rouble has also been hit by the Russian central bank's
continuing moves to reduce its interventions in the currency
market, in line with a shift in its monetary strategy towards
focusing on inflation targeting.
Ksenia Yudayev, the first deputy head of the central bank,
said on Wednesday that it did not have an exchange rate target
and was shifting towards a free float to insulate the real
economy from global market volatility.
Analysts at VTB Capital said the currency could strengthen
in the medium term.
"The (negative) dynamics on the rouble yesterday may persist
for a while longer, but longer-term positions on the rouble at
current levels already look quite attractive," they said.
The U.S. economy's influence on Russian assets was apparent
on the stock market also on Wednesday, after the
better-than-expected U.S. December retail sales provided an
early boost to Russian shares, which tracked Asian peers higher.
The rouble-denominated MICEX index was up 0.9
percent, while the dollar-denominated RTS rose 0.8
percent, continuing its bounce back from a sell-off the previous
day when it hit a one-month low mid-session.
Sberbank stock gained 1.3 percent after the
bank, Russia's biggest, posted a 13 percent rise in profits to
Russian accounting standards for last year. Shares in fertiliser
producer Uralkali were the strongest on the day,
rising 3.1 percent.
(Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Douglas Busvine
and Tom Heneghan)