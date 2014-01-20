MOSCOW Jan 20 Russia's utility shares
outperformed the broader Moscow market on Monday, with investors
pushing the price of state electricity holding firm InterRAO
higher after a stake sale.
At 0730 GMT, InterRAO was up 4 percent, extending a nearly
10 percent jump on Friday after the company said it was selling
a 13.8 percent stake to state holding Rosneftegaz at a
30-percent premium to the market.
"The higher transaction price is a signal of a significant
undervaluation of InterRAO shares," Airat Khalikov, an analyst
at Veles Capital investment house in Moscow, wrote in a morning
research note.
"We expect the rise in the InterRAO share price to continue
this week."
Gold producer Polymetal was also up, with analysts
saying the miner's shares were catching up with its peer Polyus
Gold, which showed better share dynamics last year.
An increase in gold prices to a six-week high also helped
Polymetal gain in value.
The broad rouble-traded MICEX index traded 0.1
percent higher on the day at 1,488 points. The
dollar-denominated RTS index was down 0.1 percent.
The rouble weakened 0.2 percent against the dollar
and the euro, to 33.68 and 45.60,
respectively.
This has pushed the rouble down to fresh lows of 39.06
against the dollar-euro basket which the central bank
uses to monitor the rouble's nominal exchange rate.
But VTB Capital analysts said in a note they saw
appreciation potential for the Russian currency.
"We stick with the view that fundamentals are supportive for
the rouble in the first quarter of 2014 and see room for the
rouble to appreciate in the medium term, especially if
(international news) remain on the sidelines," they wrote.
"Furthermore, we continue to believe that rouble/ask at 39.0
looks a clear overshoot and we see it serving as a level where
it is worth looking at opening long rouble positions."
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Gareth Jones)