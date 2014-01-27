MOSCOW Jan 27 The rouble continued to plunge on
Monday morning, overshooting the central bank's floating
corridor against a dollar-euro basket for the first time, as a
rout of emerging market currencies continued.
At 0900 GMT the rouble was down 0.6 percent to 40.56 against
the basket, outside the seven-rouble-wide range the
central bank uses to gauge its interventions.
The corridor presently stretches from 33.50 to 40.50 roubles
to the basket, having been moved four times last week after
central bank interventions to break the rouble's fall.
The rouble was down 0.7 percent to 34.76 against the dollar,
and by 0.5 percent to 47.64 against the euro.
The central bank declined to say what its intervention
policy would be when the rouble overshoots the corridor. When
the rouble is trading inside the corridor within one rouble of
the boundary, interventions amount to $400 million a day.
The Russian currency has lost 5 percent against the basket
since the start of the year.
The rouble is falling victim to a general sell-off in
emerging currencies in response to the U.S. Federal Reserve's
planned winding down of its monetary stimulus programme, which
had fueled demand for emerging market assets.
Domestic factors have also exacerbated the rouble's
unexpectedly strong devaluation, analysts said.
In a note on Monday, economists at Sberbank CIB said that
the rouble's weakening was partly a result of sizeable central
bank liquidity injections to support the banking sector.
The central bank expanded refinancing for banks by 282
billion roubles last week, with an additional 70 billion roubles
deposited by the Finance Ministry, Sberbank CIB economists said.
"This lavish injection of roubles undoubtedly contributed to
the currency's depreciation," they wrote.
VTB Capital analysts estimate the rouble has underperformed
emerging market peers by around 2.5 percent this year.
Russian stock indexes were also down on Monday, with the
biggest losses in the dollar-denominated RTS index.
At 0900 GMT the RTS had fallen 1 percent to 1,350.3 points,
with the rouble-denominated MICEX index falling by 0.3
percent to 1,490.3.
Individual stocks were mixed, with energy giants Gazprom
and Lukoil up 0.7 percent and 0.9 percent
respectively, while Sberbank was down 1.1 percent and
VTB Bank was down 1.2 percent.
