MOSCOW, March 24 Russian share indexes edged down on Monday, as concern about the Ukraine crisis and possible further Western sanctions against Russia outweighed short-term bargain-hunting.

At 1400 GMT, the dollar-denominated RTS index had fallen 0.1 percent to 1,136 points. The rouble-denominated MICEX was down 0.4 percent to 1,302 points.

The indexes rose over 1 percent in the morning before slipping back. Analysts said local rallies were being driven by speculators, and overall investor sentiment is expected to stay gloomy as long the situation in Ukraine remains tense.

"The market is dominated by small speculators. The uncertainty regarding further sanctions will, as before, influence sentiment and keep real buyers on the side," said a salesman at a western bank in Moscow.

Even if western countries impose no additional sanctions on Russia, the market will remain nervous for months, capping its growth, Macro-Advisory analyst Chris Weafer said in a report. An end to the political uncertainty in Ukraine is unlikely until parliamentary elections in the summer, Weafer said.

"We may then see international investment funds start to return to the equity market in the fall," he said. "It seems most unlikely before that as the risks are almost all on the downside. We can expect a very volatile spring and summer period meantime."

On Friday, the RTS fell 1.3 percent after the United States and the European Union imposed visa bans and asset freezes against a group of Russians and Ukrainians in response to Russia's annexation of Crimea. Washington also announced sanctions against Bank Rossiya.

"The angry rhetoric from the West towards Russia has not silenced much, therefore investment risks for investors in Russian assets are still high, despite the fact that the sanctions imposed last week were mainly directed against the close circle of Russian President Vladimir Putin," Anastasia Sosnova, an analyst at Rossiysky Capital, said in a note.

Sergei Suverov, chief analyst at Russian Standard, said that a slowing economy will be another factor weighing on share prices in the coming months.

"One can expect some recovery in the Russian market this week, but in the medium term share prices will be under pressure because of a possible recession caused by higher interest rates," he said.

In contrast to lacklustre shares, the rouble strengthened on Monday, continuing to rally as Russian companies stocked up on roubles to pay end-of-month taxes.

At 1400 GMT, the rouble was 0.5 percent stronger at 36.09 against the dollar and 0.6 percent stronger at 49.72 against the euro.

It was 0.5 percent stronger at 42.25 against the dollar-euro basket.

