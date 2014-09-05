MOSCOW, Sept 5 Moscow shares rose on Friday afternoon on news that talks aimed at achieving a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine had started in Minsk.

At 1105 GMT the dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.7 percent on the day at 1,250 points, while the rouble-based MICEX was up 0.5 percent at 1,464 points, both up from around 0.2 percent gains seen before the meeting. (Reporting By Lidia Kelly, writing by Jason Bush)