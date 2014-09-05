(Refiles to say ceasefire to start at 1500 GMT)

MOSCOW, Sept 5 Russian assets rallied on news that an agreement to start a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine at 1500 GMT has been reached.

At 1245 GMT, the dollar-denominated RTS index was up 2.3 percent to 1,270 points, while its rouble-based peer MICEX traded 1.6 percent higher at 1,479 points.

Before the announcement, both indexes were 0.6 percent higher.

Representatives of Ukraine, the pro-Russian separatist leadership, Russia and the OSCE security watchdog met in Minsk on Friday to resolve the Ukraine conflict.

The rouble was 0.8 percent stronger against the dollar at 36.72 and gained 0.8 percent to trade at 47.54. versus the euro.

