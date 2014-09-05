(Refiles to say ceasefire to start at 1500 GMT)
MOSCOW, Sept 5 Russian assets rallied on news
that an agreement to start a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine at
1500 GMT has been reached.
At 1245 GMT, the dollar-denominated RTS index was up
2.3 percent to 1,270 points, while its rouble-based peer MICEX
traded 1.6 percent higher at 1,479 points.
Before the announcement, both indexes were 0.6 percent
higher.
Representatives of Ukraine, the pro-Russian separatist
leadership, Russia and the OSCE security watchdog met in Minsk
on Friday to resolve the Ukraine conflict.
The rouble was 0.8 percent stronger against the dollar at
36.72 and gained 0.8 percent to trade at 47.54.
versus the euro.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush)