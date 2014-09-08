(Adds reaction to sanctions list, latest prices)
MOSCOW, Sept 8 Russian stocks and the rouble
extended losses on Monday afternoon after the European Union
announced new sanctions over Russia's actions in Ukraine despite
Friday's peace deal between Kiev and separatist rebels.
At 1430 GMT, the dollar-denominated RTS index was
down 1 percent at 1,245 points, and its rouble-based peer MICEX
was 0.5 percent lower at 1,467 points.
The rouble was 0.56 percent weaker against the dollar at
37.13. It also lost 0.54 percent to 48.10 versus
the euro and 0.56 percent to 42.06 against the
dollar-euro basket.
Russian assets had been down in the morning as the sanctions
were anticipated, but stock indexes nevertheless added around
0.5 percent to their losses after the new sanctions were
unveiled.
As expected the sanctions target lending to major state oil
firms including Rosneft, Gazprom Neft and
pipeline operator Transneft
Rosneft was down 1.9 percent, Gazprom Neft down 2.6 percent,
and Transneft down 1.8 percent.
However, the falls in Russian stocks were broad-based,
including companies not included in the latest sanctions. Gas
group Gazprom was down 1 percent and Sberbank
down 1.7 percent.
EU leaders agreed the new sanctions on Friday, deciding to
proceed with them despite the peace deal between Ukraine and
separatist rebels, diplomatic sources told Reuters.
"A ceasefire must hold for sanctions to be lifted," a senior
EU diplomat said on Friday.
Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview
published on Monday that Russia would respond "asymmetrically"
to any new western sanctions, including possibly a ban on
European airlines crossing Russia.
Ukraine and pro-Russian rebels reached a ceasefire agreement
on Friday, but fighting flared over the weekend in eastern
Ukraine, jeopardising the deal.
The OSCE security watchdog said on Monday that "overall the
ceasefire held though it is still shaky".
"The market does not fully believe that military actions
have ceased ...in Ukraine, as there have been previous attempts
to call a ceasefire but the truce had not lasted long," Natalia
Samoilova, head of analyst at Golden Hills-Kapital investment
house in Moscow, wrote in a note.
ING analyst Dmitry Polevoy said that investors were unnerved
by comments from east Ukrainian rebels in which they reiterated
demands for independence from Kiev despite Friday's peace deal.
The rouble was also coming under pressure because of falling
oil prices, Polevoy added.
Brent fell below $100 per barrel on Monday, having
shed over $2 since Friday morning, following an unexpected fall
in Chinese imports which suggests China's economy is weak.
Other market participants emphasised the continuing threat
of further Western sanctions.
"The conclusion of a truce hasn't lowered the pressure from
western countries, and in some directions we are seeing it
strengthening. In this situation the rouble is quite
vulnerable," commented Igor Zelentsov, senior trader at Globex
bank.
