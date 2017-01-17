MOSCOW Jan 17 The Russian rouble was stronger on Tuesday, helped by a weaker dollar and end-of-month tax payments.

At 0802 GMT, the rouble was 0.8 percent firmer against the dollar at 59.37 and had gained 0.3 percent to trade at 63.29 versus the euro.

The dollar slid against the euro and many other global currencies on Tuesday, ahead of the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Friday.

The Russian currency has also been supported this week by tax payments falling due. Russian exporters are converting a portion of their foreign currency revenues into roubles.

Checking gains in the rouble, Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.2 percent at $55.7 a barrel.

"The rouble is not likely to strengthen to below 59 roubles per dollar with oil prices wavering around $55 a barrel. This month the rouble could stay in a range of 59-61 roubles per dollar," analysts at Bank Zenit said in a note.

Russian shares were mixed on Tuesday.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.1 percent to 1,151 points, while the rouble-based MICEX was 0.8 percent lower at 2,170 points.

