* Minister calls for Rosneft, Transneft, RusHydro stake sale scrap * Oil and gas sector down 0.25 percent, MICEX flat * Rouble loses value after strong Tuesday rally (Adds AvtoVAZ, comment, updates prices) By Lidia Kelly and Zlata Garasyuta MOSCOW, Jan 11 Russian energy shares trimmed early losses on Wednesday but the country's stocks and the rouble took a breather after a strong rally at the start of the year, looking for impetus from international markets that lacked strong signals. The oil and gas index on the rouble-traded MICEX exchange was down 0.1 percent at 1400 GMT, after falling 0.7 percent at the opening on news that the deputy prime minister in charge of oil and gas has asked the government to scrap its plans to sell stakes this year in the sector's major companies. Newspaper Kommersant reported that Deputy Prime Minister Igor Sechin has proposed the government not sell its stakes this year in top oil producer Rosneft, oil pipeline monopoly Transneft, and hydroelectric power producer RusHydro. All are on the list of companies to be part-privatised as part of a government plan to improve efficiency and corporate governance at state firms as well as to raise cash to plug the budget deficit. Rosneft shares were up 0.3 percent, after falling 1.0 percent earlier in the day. Transneft stocks were up 6.0 percent while RusHydro's shares were trading 0.3 percent lower. Market participants said recent volatility in Transneft shares, which were down 2.5 percent earlier in the day, are a result of plays by a narrow group of funds that periodically push the prices up and then let them level off. Uralsib analysts said in a note that the privatisation of more than 3 percent of the strategically important Transneft has always been doubtful. They kept a 'sell' recommendation on the shares. Sechin's main argument against selling a stake in Rosneft is the price, believing it should be at least $10 per share, compared with $7.12 on Wednesday. "The main obstacle to successful privatisation, we argue, is uncertainty over the tax treatment of Rosneft's offshore and East Siberian projects," analysts at Uralsib wrote in a note. "Other arguments against the speedy privatisation of Rosneft include the need to modernise its refineries and for it to perform the 'strategically important' function of supplier of last resort for the domestic market in case of product shortages," they added. Another notable mover was flagship state carmaker AvtoVAZ , which gained 9.5 percent after overnight reports that the CEO of Renault, which owns 25 percent of the company, had said at the Detroit motor show that it could finalise plans to up its stake to 50 percent this quarter. NOT TRADING BUT WAITING Most Russian assets traded slightly down after a strong rally on Tuesday that saw stocks rise more than 2 percent and the rouble gain 1.2 percent against the dollar on optimism stoked by climbing oil prices and the buoyant performance of international markets. The benchmark dollar-denominated RTS index was down 1.0 percent after year-to-date gains of almost 6 percent before Wednesday. "For such optimism, which had ruled the markets since the start of the year, there should be a confirmation. That's why investors, after having bought earlier today some sliding 'blue chips,' are not trading and are waiting," said Mikhail Kozakov from Grandis Capital. The dollar-traded MICEX exchange was down 0.6 percent, cutting the 6.5 percent rise seen in the first 10 days of January. "There are small inflows into funds, all more or less the same as in the beginning of last year. We see today buying of the most liquid Russian stocks, mainly from London. The Russian participants are mainly selling," said Igor Prokhayev from Troika Dialog. The rouble was down 0.60 percent against the dollar at 31.75, 0.05 percent against the euro at 40.36 and also down 0.32 percent at 35.63 against the dollar-euro basket used by the central bank to gauge the rouble's nominal exchange rate. Trading in Russian debt was also more subdued on Wednesday, after the country's bonds were well-bid the previous session, when the spread on Russia's 30-year benchmark Eurobond tightened by 15 basis points. On Wednesday, the spread on the bond tightened by another 10 basis points to 117.10 percentage points and the yield oscillated around 4.46 percent. "In the near term, we think that the performance of Russian bonds will remain largely a function of global risk sentiment, and specifically European debt and banking concerns," analysts at VTB Capital wrote in a note. "At the same time, we highlight that Russian bonds look slightly elevated (compared with Latin American peers, for example). However, for the moment we do not expect any rapid spread tightening." Russian Latest Net % Change % Change on Markets Change year MICEX 1468.63 -8.25 -0.56 4.75 RTS 1455.73 -14.03 -0.95 1.50 London ADRs 830.12 -7.13 -0.85 6.64 Emrg Mkt Indx 947.77 -1.05 -0.11 3.42 MSCI Russia 305.63 -0.74 -0.24 2.04 VTB 0.06 0.00 0.24 6.68 Gazprom 178.25 -1.36 -0.76 4.06 LUKOIL 1786.30 2.60 0.15 4.92 Rostelecom 150.19 -3.31 -2.16 -1.19 Dollar/Rouble 31.75 0.19 0.60 -1.24 Euro/Rouble 40.36 0.02 0.05 -3.29 Rouble basket 35.63 0.11 0.32 -2.30 Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 10-yr 8.56 8.35 0.73 7.60 bond Bid Ask Close Overnight 3.85 4.00 4.25 rate TABLE FROM POWER PLUS PRO All data taken from Reuters at 0750 GMT (Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by John Bowker)