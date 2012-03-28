* Russia places $7 billion Eurobond, tightens yield * Existing Eurobond yields down following placement * Stocks and rouble fall on lower risk appetite, oil price (Updates with market reaction to Eurobond sale) By Jason Bush MOSCOW, March 28 Russia successfully placed $7 billion in Eurobonds on Wednesday, tightening the yield in response to strong investor demand. But the placement took place amid a worsening of international investor sentiment that led Russian stocks and the rouble sharply lower. Russia sold a $3 billion 30-year Eurobond at 250 basis points over U.S. Treasuries, $2 billion in 10-year paper at plus 240 basis points and $2 billion 5-year Eurobond at 230 basis points over Treasuries. The $7 billion placement was the largest by an emerging market sovereign since 2000. The pricing means that Russia was able to sell at the bottom of its previously-announced yield guidance, indicating strong demand from investors. Prices of most Russian sovereign bonds rose slightly on Wednesday, with the yield on Russia's 2020 Eurobond tightening by around 8 basis points to 4.05 percent during the day. Bond yields have risen over recent days in anticipation of the issue, with the yield on the 2020 bond up from 3.86 percent on March 13. Yields have nevertheless tightened sharply since the start of the year, when the 2020 bond yielded 4.63 percent. "The Eurobond placement could be considered as a real success," said Nikolai Podguzov, head of fixed income research at VTB Capital. The placement occurred against the backdrop of a general deterioration of global risk appetite on Wednesday, which contributed to sharp falls in Russia's stock markets and the rouble. Russia's benchmark dollar-denominated RTS fell 2.7 percent to 1653.2 points, while the rouble-traded MICEX index was down 2.0 percent at 1522.7. Russia's markets have been impacted by poor Chinese corporate earnings data, which have renewed fears about the health of Asia's largest economy and the direction of global commodity prices. Brent futures fell sharply on Wednesday, to below $124 per barrel, exacerbated by reports that France, the United States and Britain may release strategic oil reserves. Russia's stock market was not helped by annual results from Russia's largest bank Sberbank, which slightly disappointed market expectations despite reporting record profits. The bank's shares fell 1.7 percent, marginally outperfoming the market. The deterioration in global sentiment and weaker oil price also impacted the rouble, which fell by 1.0 percent against the dollar to 29.31,and by 0.7 percent against the euro. Against a euro-dollar currency basket, the rouble fell 0.8 percent to 33.65. Russian Latest Net Change % Change % Change on year Markets STOCKS MICEX 1522.70 -31.58 -2.03 8.59 RTS 1653.23 -46.45 -2.73 19.64 London ADRs 927.36 -29.21 -3.05 19.13 Emrg Mkt 1044.93 -10.49 -0.99 14.03 Indx MSCI Russia 334.57 -1.58 -0.47 11.71 Sberbank 96.18 -1.61 -1.65 21.96 VTB 0.07 -0.00 -2.42 15.58 Gazprom 180.51 -2.24 -1.23 5.38 LUKOIL 1803.40 -43.10 -2.33 5.93 Rostelecom 145.25 -1.95 -1.32 -4.44 Dollar/Roub 29.31 0.28 0.96 -8.84 e Euro/Rouble 38.95 0.26 0.66 -6.68 Rouble 33.65 0.27 0.81 -7.73 basket DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 7.82 7.81 0.17 7.60 10-yr bond MONEY Bid Ask Close MARKET Overnight 5.20 6.00 5.50 rate TABLE FROM POWER PLUS PRO All data taken from Reuters at 1420 GMT (Writing by Lidia Kelly; editing by Stephen Nisbet)