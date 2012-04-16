* Stocks down on global jitters * Sberbank shares down 1.7 pct, weigh on stock indexes * Rouble slides, tax payments to play on upside (Adds quotes, detail, updates prices) By Andrey Ostroukh MOSCOW, April 16 Russian shares fell on Monday, hit by global jitters and a sell-off in shares of the country's top lender Sberbank before the expected sale of a government stake in the bank, which could also take a toll on the rouble. That added to a bearish global tone for stocks and oil, with prices for Brent crude holding below $120 per barrel after weak growth numbers from China, the world's No. 2 oil consumer, and a surge in Spanish borrowing costs adding to worries about Europe's debt crisis. "There are no ideas of growth on the market while negative factors are overwhelming. In this case we recommend to avoid any active moves and take a wait-and-see position," analysts at Nomos Bank said in a note. Sberbank, Russia's biggest bank by assets and Europe's second largest after HSBC, is in focus due to its plan to sell a 7.6 percent stake worth around $5.5 billion in a second public offering. Its shares had fallen 1.8 percent on the day by 1356 GMT, underperforming the broader market, where the dollar-based RTS index was down 0.6 percent and its rouble-traded peer MICEX lost 0.5 percent. Sberbank had postponed the start of an SPO roadshow from April 16, awaiting a decision by the government. First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov said on Monday that the SPO should take place this year, adding that 'it is hard to find a window' with such volatility. "Our clients expect that Sberbank's shares will dip by no more than 7 percent during the SPO," said a trader at a Western bank in Moscow. Sberbank's shares have lost around 11.7 percent from their 2012 peak of 103.9 roubles ($3.51) but were still up nearly 18 percent since the start of the year. If Sberbank sells the stake as expected, Mikhail Anisimov, head of treasury at VTB Capital, said the resulting inflows of foreign capital could help the rouble firm towards 33.2 versus the euro-dollar basket. On Monday it fell 0.1 percent to 33.72, driven mainly by a 0.3 percent weakening to 29.68 against the globally stronger dollar. "If benchmark events, such as Sberbank's SPO (share offer), are cancelled due to global conditions, the country (Russia) will be likely deprived of a few billions of dollars and there will be no positive effect on capital inflows," Anisimov said. The rouble was steady against the euro at 38.67. Some market players are still betting on a weaker rouble, expecting emerging markets to turn down after rising for three months in a row, said Pavel Demechshik, a dealer at ING bank in Moscow. "However many are wary of starting to make aggressive bets against the rouble because of expectations of massive selling of foreign currencies from exporters, which can abruptly hit the dollar and the basket," he said. Monthly tax payments usually prompt exporters to step up conversion of dollars and euro to meet local liabilities. Social security duties on Monday could total up to 150 billion roubles ($5.07 billion) and the value added tax will withdraw around 200 billion roubles, analysts at Aton said in a note. Tax payments also pushed rouble money market rates higher, with interbank overnight rates rising to 5.0 percent from around 4.0 percent in the first half of April. Russian Markets Latest Net % % Change Change Change on year STOCKS MICEX 1495.14 -7.51 -0.50 6.63 RTS 1602.60 -10.14 -0.63 15.97 London ADRs 898.55 -6.72 -0.74 15.43 Emrg Mkt Indx 1021.82 -4.68 -0.46 11.50 MSCI Russia 322.89 -0.13 -0.04 7.81 Sberbank 92.63 -1.55 -1.65 17.46 VTB 0.07 -0.00 -1.22 10.77 Gazprom 176.89 -1.08 -0.61 3.26 LUKOIL 1800.50 -10.50 -0.58 5.76 Rostelecom 138.65 -0.35 -0.25 -8.78 Dollar/Rouble 29.64 0.06 0.21 -7.79 Euro/Rouble 38.66 -0.04 -0.09 -7.38 Rouble basket 33.70 0.02 0.07 -7.58 DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 10-yr bond 8.01 7.98 0.01 7.60 MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close Overnight rate 5.00 5.50 4.00 All data taken from Reuters at 1356 GMT ($1 = 29.5792 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Lidia Kelly and Michael Roddy)