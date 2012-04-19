* Stocks recover from lowest levels since Jan * Severstal, X5 outperform on strong results * TNK-BP shares fall on lawsuit concerns * Rouble steady, underpinned by tight liquidity (Adds quotes, detail, updates prices) By Andrey Ostroukh MOSCOW, April 19 Russian stocks bounced off three-month lows on Thursday on the back of strong company results and improving global risk appetite, while the rouble hovered in its recent narrow range. At 1440 GMT the rouble-denominated MICEX index was up 1.9 percent at 1,496.3 points, while the dollar-based RTS index was up 1.6 percent at 1,608.8, bouncing from its lowest level since mid-January of 1,463.0 on Tuesday. "The market was oversold and at some point people decide to cover short positions. Plus Severstal and X5 reported sound results, some positive developments are accumulating," said Alexei Bachurin at Renaissance Capital. Shares in Russia's number two steelmaker Severstal jumped 5.5 percent after the company's fourth quarter net profit beat expectations. X5 Retail Group, Russia's top food retailer by sales, also saw its shares gain more than 5 percent on the day in London trade. The overall market mood was supported by a successful auction of Spain's debt worth $2.5 billion euros. However analysts said that investors remained cautious, after a month of falls in the Russian market that have wiped some 10 percent off the value of stocks, returning the market to levels last seen in January. "The market turnover is very low, all these gains look strange," said Allianz Rosno portfolio manager Oleg Popov, adding that a renewed downturn could not be excluded on Friday. Shares in Anglo-Russian oil producer TNK-BP fell 4.5 percent after Russia's Natural Resources and Ecology Minister Yuri Trutnev threatened to claim damages from the company over spills in Siberia. The rouble weakened marginally on Thursday, as tight domestic liquidity, caused by impending end-of-month tax payments, compensated for weaker international risk sentiment. At 1440 GMT the rouble had lost 0.1 percent against the dollar to 29.51 and eased 0.2 percent to 38.80 against the euro . Versus the euro-dollar basket, the rouble weakened 0.14 percent to 33.69 . "The basket remains in a technical range of 33.50-33.85 roubles. The next support lies at 33.20 but there are no reasons for a move towards this level in the near future," said Dmitri Kharlampiev, an analyst at Petrocommerce Bank. Russian Latest Net Change % Change % Change Markets on year STOCKS MICEX 1496.26 27.71 1.89 6.71 RTS 1608.76 25.70 1.62 16.42 London ADRs 900.82 14.74 1.66 15.72 Emrg Mkt Indx 1024.36 0.61 0.06 11.78 MSCI Russia 852.84 13.60 1.62 184.75 Sberbank 94.35 1.45 1.56 19.64 VTB 0.06 0.00 1.64 10.70 Gazprom 171.21 1.82 1.07 -0.05 LUKOIL 1801.90 26.10 1.47 5.84 Rostelecom 137.75 1.50 1.10 -9.38 Dollar/Rouble 29.51 0.02 0.06 -8.20 Euro/Rouble 38.80 0.08 0.21 -7.04 Rouble basket 33.69 0.05 0.14 -7.60 DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 10-yr bond 7.96 7.95 0.08 7.60 MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close Overnight rate 5.15 5.65 4.75 All data taken from Reuters at 1440 GMT (Writing by Andrey Ostroukh and Jason Bush,; additional reporting by Zlata Garasyuta and Vladimir Abramov; editing by Ron Askew)