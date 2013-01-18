* Magnit reports earnings next week * Index heavyweights in the black * Quiet trade ahead of long weekend in U.S. * Rouble slips amid mixed demand MOSCOW, Jan 18 Russian stocks gained for a second day on Friday, led by food retailers in anticipation of strong results next week and supported by index heavyweights, while the rouble slipped back. At 0713 GMT, the dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.86 percent at 1,599.1 points, while the rouble-based MICEX index rose 0.64 percent to 1,533.4 points. Stocks were supported by positive economic data from China overnight, and the continued good performance of top stocks including Gazprom, which reported stronger third-quarter earnings on Thursday, and Sberbank. Shares in fast-growing retailer Magnit gained by 2.8 percent in anticipation of full 2012 earnings on Tuesday. Analysts predict the chain has further to grow in 2013 on the back of Russia's rising middle class. Food retailer Dixy also outperformed the market, at up 1.57 percent. Russia's Sberbank also helped to lift shares, trading at 0.81 percent up, as the banks sector continued to gain on Thursday's growth, while Gazprom share prices increased 0.52 percent. Trading was light ahead of a long weekend in the United States, where Monday is a market holiday. The rouble slipped, at down 0.7 percent against the dollar to 30.21 and weakened 0.14 percent against the euro to 40.44, leaving it down 0.11 percent at 34.82 against the dollar-euro basket. The currency has seen mixed demand, despite gaining support from the regular end-of-month tax period, said analysts at VTB Bank. "We believe that USDRUB might be stuck in the 30.20-30.40 range for the near term, as the market seems balanced in terms of supply and demand," VTB analysts commented. "On the other hand, the heaviest taxes are still ahead of us, so exporters are likely to sell even more." They added that revived expectations of Euroclear starting to process OFZ bonds could also fuel demand for the rouble. Russia's Federal Service for Financial Markets said on Thursday it could see no legal or other obstacles to the beginning of operations with Euroclear. Russian Latest Net % % Change on Markets Change Change year STOCKS MICEX 1533.44 9.70 0.64 9.36 RTS 1599.09 13.65 0.86 15.72 London ADRs 914.92 5.16 0.57 3.56 Emrg Mkt 1081.07 7.92 0.74 2.45 Indx MSCI Russia 846.68 5.01 0.60 4.85 Sberbank 101.97 0.82 0.81 9.72 VTB 0.06 0.00 0.83 8.66 Gazprom 148.47 0.77 0.52 3.32 LUKOIL 2018.70 6.00 0.30 0.92 Rostelecom 123.76 1.12 0.91 2.79 Dollar/Roub 30.21 0.02 0.07 -0.63 le Euro/Rouble 40.44 0.06 0.14 0.45 Rouble 34.82 0.04 0.11 -0.07 basket DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 6.59 6.58 0.40 7.60 10-yr bond MONEY Bid Ask Close MARKET Overnight 5.68 5.73 5.15 rate All data taken from Reuters at 0713 GMT (Reporting By Reuters trainee Sonia Elks/editing Chris Pizzey, London MPG Desk, +44 (0)207 542-4441)