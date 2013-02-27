* Russia's weekly treasury bonds sale disappoints * Domestic yields rise, Eurobond yields stay at multi-month highs * Rouble edges up against dollar and basket, helped by tax payment period (Adds latest prices, comments) MOSCOW, Feb 27 Russian assets oscillated around 2013 lows on Wednesday, with fragility in global markets also dampening demand at the weekly sale of the country's treasury bonds, which has drawn good demand in previous weeks. The rouble was aided by oil prices rising from one-month low to near $113 a barrel of Brent, firming 0.1 percent versus the dollar to 30.61 at 1400 GMT, still moored near its weakest level since December. Yields on domestic bonds, the so-called OFZs, climbed by couple basis points on average since early this week, because of the weak rouble. The finance ministry managed to sell only half of the 25 billion roubles ($815.91 million) worth of five-year OFZ bonds, fulfilling all demand, despite offering a small premium to the secondary market. The weekly auction had been mostly a success in recent months, ahead of the February introduction of the euroclear settlement, which eased access of foreign investors to the papers. "Demand at today's auction came primarily from local investors," said Evgeny Koshelev, fixed income analyst at Rosbank in Moscow. "The share of speculative investors in government papers, will momentarily increase market volatility and if the flight from risky assets in overseas markets accelerate, then there could be a protracted correction." Sberbank Investment Research analysts said a probable selloff in the coming days on the back of external instability will largely attract longer-dated papers, not medium-dated bonds. "Demand for government paper is being supported by Russian banks," the analysts said in a note on Wednesday. "Foreign investors also give preference to these instruments, as they still do not see the fundamentals to acquire longer-dated paper." Russia's Eurobonds also saw their yields hold at multi-month highs on Wednesday, with the yield of the benchmark paper maturing in 2030 at 3.09 percent, its highest since late September. Russian stocks traded little changed on the day after tumbling to two-month lows the previous day, with the dollar-based RTS index down 0.1 percent to 1,527.4 points, and its rouble-based peer MICEX also down 0.1 percent to 1,483.8 points. The Russian indexes ceded all the ground gained this year in Tuesday's session, as global investors slashed holdings of stocks and emerging market assets after Italian elections ended in what may prove a damaging deadlock. Positive news overnight on U.S. housebuilding and consumption, and growth in Asian markets, brought only a momentary relief early on Wednesday. The rouble was 0.1 percent weaker versus the euro at 40.05, leaving the currency overall unchanged at 34.85 against the euro-dollar basket . Dealers said support for the rouble was visible from exporter, forced to convert export earnings to pay their dues in roubles at the end of each month. Russian Latest Net Change % Change % Change Markets on year STOCKS MICEX 1483.82 -0.85 -0.06 5.82 RTS 1527.42 -0.70 -0.05 10.53 London ADRs 875.96 -0.18 -0.02 -0.85 Emrg Mkt Indx 1044.17 1.46 0.14 -1.05 MSCI Russia 808.78 1.44 0.18 0.15 Sberbank 103.10 -1.04 -1.00 10.93 VTB 0.05 0.00 0.20 2.43 Gazprom 137.80 1.30 0.95 -4.11 LUKOIL 1975.40 5.40 0.27 -1.24 Rostelecom 117.00 -0.46 -0.39 -2.82 Dollar/Rouble 30.61 -0.03 -0.09 0.65 Euro/Rouble 40.05 0.03 0.08 -0.53 Rouble basket 34.85 -0.00 0.00 0.04 DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 10-yr 6.71 6.68 -0.04 7.60 bond MONEY MARKET Bid Ask Close Overnight rate 5.50 6.00 6.00 All data taken from Reuters at 1400 GMT ($1 = 30.6405 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, Sonia Elks and Alessandra Prentice; Writing by Lidia Kelly; editing by Maya Dyakina, Ron Askew)