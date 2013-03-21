By Sonia Elks MOSCOW, March 21 Russian shares resisted losses for European stock markets on Thursday, helped by steady oil prices and hopes that Russian interests might yet emerge in credit from a financial crisis in Cyprus. Russia and favoured tax haven Cyprus are continuing talks on a package to bail out the island in a crisis that puts Russian assets there at risk but may also offer opportunities for it to take control of strategic assets. Cypriot Finance Minister Michael Sarris said early on Thursday that he saw no major stumbling blocks remaining in talks to get Russia to extend a loan and invest in its banking and/or natural gas industries. "Germany and other European countries seem to be happy to see Russia contributing to any new rescue package for Cyprus," Sberbank analysts said in a note to clients. "In our view, Russia is trying to receive as much benefit as possible from this situation." Stocks on the Russian markets stabilised yesterday, and were trading in positive territory as investors re-analysed the extent of Russia's exposure. Cyprus central bank head Panikos Dmitriadis suggested total Russian deposits stand at between 5 billion to 10 billion euros in an interview with Vedomosti newspaper - down from a Moody's report estimating that corporate deposits alone reached $19 billion by the end of 2012. At 0752 GMT the rouble-based MICEX was up 0.33 percent at 1,463.86 points, while the dollar-based RTS index was up 0.09 percent at 1,490.73 points. Russian banks, which have been seen as a barometer to the Russian stock market response, were trading mildly positively, with the financial sector up 0.11 percent. Stocks in Russia's number two bank VTB, which is thought to be particularly exposed to the Cypriot economy, were trading up 0.13 percent, and Sberbank was up 0.8 percent. Still, Natalia Orlova, chief economist at Alfa Bank, suggested there may be real concern over whether Russian money in Cyprus could be retrieved, as evidenced by prime minister Dmitry Medvedev's threat on Wednesday to withdraw the double-taxation treaty with Cyprus. She added that the cabinet may also be looking to use the crisis to reduce Russia's capital outflows, which totalled $6 billion net in February and $14-16 billion in the year to date. "While we believe that the Cyprus turmoil is unlikely to result in the return of Russian corporate capital, private individuals may well repatriate some of their savings to Russia as soon as they have access to their Cyprus deposits," she said. The rouble dipped 0.27 percent down to the dollar at 30.93, and was down by 0.31 percent against the euro at 40.03. It was also down 0.29 percent against the rouble-dollar basket. Russian Latest Net % % Change Markets Change Change on year STOCKS MICEX 1463.86 4.83 0.33 4.40 RTS 1490.73 1.39 0.09 7.88 London ADRs 860.28 8.65 1.02 -2.62 Emrg Mkt 1025.59 -0.76 -0.07 -2.81 Indx MSCI Russia 797.00 1.37 0.17 -1.30 Sberbank 103.20 0.82 0.80 11.04 VTB 0.05 0.00 0.13 -2.13 Gazprom 143.45 1.31 0.92 -0.17 LUKOIL 1944.60 -4.00 -0.21 -2.78 Rostelecom 121.58 4.22 3.60 0.98 Dollar/Roub 30.93 0.08 0.27 1.73 le Euro/Rouble 40.03 0.12 0.31 -0.58 Rouble 35.03 0.10 0.29 0.53 basket DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 6.92 6.91 -0.02 7.60 10-yr bond MONEY Bid Ask Close MARKET Overnight 5.50 6.00 5.65 rate All data taken from Reuters at 0752 GMT (Reporting by Sonia Elks; editing by Patrick Graham)