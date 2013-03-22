* Russian indexes down 0.4-0.5 pct after Cyprus talks end without deal * Poor GDP data weighs on consumer stocks * Rouble edges up on weaker euro, monthly taxes By Sonia Elks MOSCOW, 22 March Russian stocks fell again on Friday morning after talks between Moscow and Cyprus on a funding lifeline for the Mediterranean island ended with no deal, risking further turmoil in the euro zone. At 0740 GMT the rouble-based MICEX was down 0.5 percent at 1,451.9 points, while the dollar-based RTS index had dipped 0.4 percent to 1,479.3 points. The Cypriot finance minister was forced to fly home without a deal from Russia, raising fears that the island's banks could fall into a financial meltdown that could push it out of the euro currency zone. The talks broke up overnight without even an agreement for Russia to extend an existing $2.5 billion euro loan to Cyprus. Analysts at VTB Capital said that the European Central Bank's warning on Thursday that it would cut off its Emergency Liquidity Assistance to Cyprus on Monday if the island does not secure an EU bailout agreement by then had effectively cut off all hopes of a Russian-led bailout. Russian investors also have substantial deposits in Cypriot banks. Anastasia Sosnova, an analyst at Rossiysky Capital bank, said investors in Russian stocks were focused on the euro zone and increasingly concerned that Cypriot banks could lose outside support if they fail to meet the ECB deadline. "A return of positive sentiment to the market will only be possible if there is positive news form Cyprus," she said in a note. Russian banks are especially exposed to Cyprus and the financial sector index was down by 0.5 percent. No. 2 bank VTB was down by 0.3 percent while Sberbank fell 1.1 percent. Gloomy economic data on Thursday, showing Russia's economy slowed sharply in February as exports declined, added to the market caution. Shares of consumer goods and services were down by 0.6 percent as a group. Energy stocks also fell as global oil prices dipped towards $107 per barrel . Gas giant Gazprom was down 0.5 percent, helping to pull the market down. The rouble, however, strengthened on the back of a weakening euro, and was also supported by demand for end-of-month tax payments. The rouble was up one kopeck against the dollar at 30.92, and increased 0.2 percent against the euro to 39.88. It left the currency up 0.1 percent against the rouble-dollar basket at 34.95. Russian Latest Net % % Change Markets Change Change on year STOCKS MICEX 1451.92 -7.30 -0.50 3.54 RTS 1479.30 -6.43 -0.43 7.05 London ADRs 859.12 -1.16 -0.13 -2.76 Emrg Mkt 1017.16 -5.27 -0.52 -3.61 Indx MSCI Russia 790.50 -4.26 -0.54 -2.11 Sberbank 100.60 -1.10 -1.08 8.24 VTB 0.05 -0.00 -0.33 -3.88 Gazprom 141.61 -0.71 -0.50 -1.45 LUKOIL 1938.90 -1.10 -0.06 -3.06 Rostelecom 122.75 1.40 1.15 1.95 Dollar/Roub 30.92 -0.01 -0.04 1.70 le Euro/Rouble 39.88 -0.06 -0.16 -0.95 Rouble 34.95 -0.03 -0.10 0.32 basket DEBT Bid Ask %Rtn Coupon Russia 6.93 6.90 -0.04 7.60 10-yr bond MONEY Bid Ask Close MARKET Overnight 5.60 6.00 5.40 rate All data taken from Reuters at 0740 GMT (Editing by Jason Bush and Susan Fenton)