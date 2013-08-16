MOSCOW Aug 16 Russian stocks weakened on
Friday, following global markets lower, while data showed
investors continued to trim their holdings of Russian-focused
equity funds.
Year-to-date, Russia funds have seen a net outflow of $1.8
billion, according to research from Gazprombank citing figures
from Boston-based firm EPFR Global.
So far this year, Russia's rouble-denominated MICEX index
has retreated 6 percent due to concerns about the
country's slowing economic growth, corporate governance and
continual reliance on energy revenues. Strategists have not
shown much optimism of a rally this year.
Russian stocks followed U.S. shares downward on Friday. In
New York, equities had the biggest one-day percentage drop since
late June after poor results and outlooks from large Dow
components and data that could draw the Federal Reserve closer
towards trimming its economic stimulus.
Shares in state-controlled telecoms firm Rostelecom
erased strong early gains on reports that the firm was
launching a $1 billion buyback offer for around 30 percent of
the shares held by minority investors.
The MICEX index was 0.3 percent lower, while the
dollar-denominated RTS was flat.
On the currency markets, the rouble was 0.2 percent weaker
against the dollar at 32.93 and flat against the
euro at 43.93.
(Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Douglas Busvine and Dale
Hudson)