MOSCOW Aug 16 Russian stocks weakened on Friday, following global markets lower, while data showed investors continued to trim their holdings of Russian-focused equity funds.

Year-to-date, Russia funds have seen a net outflow of $1.8 billion, according to research from Gazprombank citing figures from Boston-based firm EPFR Global.

So far this year, Russia's rouble-denominated MICEX index has retreated 6 percent due to concerns about the country's slowing economic growth, corporate governance and continual reliance on energy revenues. Strategists have not shown much optimism of a rally this year.

Russian stocks followed U.S. shares downward on Friday. In New York, equities had the biggest one-day percentage drop since late June after poor results and outlooks from large Dow components and data that could draw the Federal Reserve closer towards trimming its economic stimulus.

Shares in state-controlled telecoms firm Rostelecom erased strong early gains on reports that the firm was launching a $1 billion buyback offer for around 30 percent of the shares held by minority investors.

The MICEX index was 0.3 percent lower, while the dollar-denominated RTS was flat.

On the currency markets, the rouble was 0.2 percent weaker against the dollar at 32.93 and flat against the euro at 43.93.

