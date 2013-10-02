(Updates prices, adds comments, details)
MOSCOW Oct 2 The share price of diamond miner
Alrosa jumped after news of a planned $1.6 billion
share sale on Wednesday, while the wider Russian market suffered
from global investor caution caused by the U.S. government
shutdown.
The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 1.1
percent at 1,422 points. The rouble-denominated MICEX was
1.2 percent lower at 1,455 points, led by losses in the oil and
gas sector.
"Russia is tracking a decline in global markets on the
background of the situation around America ... it is weighing on
risky assets," said Yaroslav Podsevatkin, a broker at Aton.
The ongoing political wrangling in the United States, which
has led to a partial government shutdown, showed no signs of a
resolution, keeping markets volatile.
Shares in Alrosa bucked the market, rising 6.9 percent to
38.75 roubles after the government resumed its privatisation
drive, with regional government participation, to offer 14
percent of the company's shares.
Alrosa already has a free float of around 9 percent but only
a small amount is actively traded.
The rouble was flat at 32.24 against the dollar
, as the greenback weakened after weak U.S.
national employment data further reduced the possibility that
the Federal Reserve will tighten policy as early as October.
The rouble was down 0.4 percent to 43.82 versus the euro
, as the European currency traded near a two-year
high after European Central Bank comments.
Investors were also focusing on preliminary data on Russia's
balance of payments for the third quarter, due this week.
The central bank earlier released a final second quarter
current account surplus figure of $3 billion, the lowest
quarterly volume in 15 years, Alfa bank calculated.
The rouble was hit less than other emerging market
currencies in a mid-year selloff due to its steady current
account surplus.
"The ice under the rouble appears to be thinning, making it
highly dependent on capital flows," Dmitry Polevoy, an economist
at ING bank, said in a note. Alfa Bank said it saw a risk that
the third quarter balance would be close to zero.
"If the CBR confirms our concerns ... it could put more
pressure on the rouble exchange rate in the near term".
The rouble was 0.2 percent weaker at 37.44 versus the
dollar-euro basket which the central bank uses to monitor the
rouble's nominal exchange rate.
(Additional reporting by Zlata Garasyuta, writing by Maya
Dyakina, editing by Patrick Lannin)