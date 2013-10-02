(Updates prices, adds comments, details)

MOSCOW Oct 2 The share price of diamond miner Alrosa jumped after news of a planned $1.6 billion share sale on Wednesday, while the wider Russian market suffered from global investor caution caused by the U.S. government shutdown.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 1.1 percent at 1,422 points. The rouble-denominated MICEX was 1.2 percent lower at 1,455 points, led by losses in the oil and gas sector.

"Russia is tracking a decline in global markets on the background of the situation around America ... it is weighing on risky assets," said Yaroslav Podsevatkin, a broker at Aton.

The ongoing political wrangling in the United States, which has led to a partial government shutdown, showed no signs of a resolution, keeping markets volatile.

Shares in Alrosa bucked the market, rising 6.9 percent to 38.75 roubles after the government resumed its privatisation drive, with regional government participation, to offer 14 percent of the company's shares.

Alrosa already has a free float of around 9 percent but only a small amount is actively traded.

The rouble was flat at 32.24 against the dollar , as the greenback weakened after weak U.S. national employment data further reduced the possibility that the Federal Reserve will tighten policy as early as October.

The rouble was down 0.4 percent to 43.82 versus the euro , as the European currency traded near a two-year high after European Central Bank comments.

Investors were also focusing on preliminary data on Russia's balance of payments for the third quarter, due this week.

The central bank earlier released a final second quarter current account surplus figure of $3 billion, the lowest quarterly volume in 15 years, Alfa bank calculated.

The rouble was hit less than other emerging market currencies in a mid-year selloff due to its steady current account surplus.

"The ice under the rouble appears to be thinning, making it highly dependent on capital flows," Dmitry Polevoy, an economist at ING bank, said in a note. Alfa Bank said it saw a risk that the third quarter balance would be close to zero.

"If the CBR confirms our concerns ... it could put more pressure on the rouble exchange rate in the near term".

The rouble was 0.2 percent weaker at 37.44 versus the dollar-euro basket which the central bank uses to monitor the rouble's nominal exchange rate.

(Additional reporting by Zlata Garasyuta, writing by Maya Dyakina, editing by Patrick Lannin)