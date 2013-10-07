MOSCOW Oct 7 The rouble and Russian stocks fell on Monday, weighed down by concerns over a deadlock in U.S. budget talks which have weakened appetite for relatively risky emerging markets assets.

The Russian currency fell 0.2 percent against the dollar to 32.24 and was down 0.4 percent against the euro at 43.80.. The rouble weakened 0.3 percent to 37.45 against the dollar-euro basket.

Overnight lending rates fell to 4.36/4.86 percent on Monday as a result of rouble inflows from the budget, analysts at ING bank said.

The U.S. government moved into the second week of a shutdown on Monday with no end in sight, and a deadlocked U.S. Congress also confronted an Oct. 17 deadline to increase the nation's borrowing power or risk default.

"The shutdown in the U.S. and a better situation on the money market that led to a lower cost of swaps are the main reasons for the rouble weakening," said Pyotr Neymyshev, a dealer at Otkritie bank.

Greater global risk aversion pushed Russian equities lower, led by heavyweight blue chips. Gazprom shed 0.9 percent and Sberbank was down 0.5 percent.

At 0851 GMT the rouble-denominated MICEX index had fallen 0.6 percent to 1465 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS was down 0.8 percent at 1431 points due to uncertainty over the U.S. government shutdown.

For rouble poll data see

For Russian equities guide see

For Russian treasury bonds see

Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s (Reporting by Maya Dyakina; Editing by Jason Bush and Pravin Char)