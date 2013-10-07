(Updates prices, adds comment, details)
Oct 7 Moscow stock indexes edged up on Monday
led by gains in Gazprom and Novatek after President Vladimir
Putin said plans to liberalise LNG exports would take into
account the interests of both gas producers.
At 1439 GMT the rouble-denominated MICEX index edged
up 0.4 percent to 1,480 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS
was up 0.1 percent at 1,444 points.
Shares in Gazprom added 1.5 percent, while stocks
in Russia's largest independent gas producer Novatek jumped 2.1
percent.
The stock indexes trimmed earlier losses. "The demand for
Novatek is linked to the president's readiness to liberalise
exports ... this was enough to lift shares, although this is not
news," a trader at a Western bank said.
Putin said the liberalisation plan would support projects of
both Gazprom and Novatek. The government is considering ending
Gazprom's legal monopoly on gas exports, but only for liquefied
natural gas.
Global risk aversion stirred by deadlock in U.S. budget
talks pushed the rouble lower. The Russian
currency fell 0.3 percent against the dollar to 32.28
and was down 0.3 percent against the euro at
43.75.. The rouble weakened 0.3 percent to 37.44
against the dollar-euro basket.
For rouble poll data see
For Russian equities guide see
For Russian treasury bonds see
Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s
(Additional reporting by Zlata Garasyuta; Writing by Maya
Dyakina; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)