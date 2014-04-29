* Sanctions over Ukraine targeted individuals not sectors
* Market had priced in more severe sanctions - analyst
* Share index gains knocked back after further unrest
By Jason Bush and Zlata Garasyuta
MOSCOW, April 29 Russian asset prices rose on
Tuesday, reflecting investors' relief that new Western sanctions
against Russia over Ukraine were less severe than many had
feared, but shares gave up some gains after further civil unrest
in eastern Ukraine.
At the close the rouble-denominated MICEX share index
was up 0.4 percent to 1,305 points, while the dollar-denominated
RTS had risen 1.2 percent to 1,153 points.
On Monday, when the new sanctions were announced, the MICEX
rose 1.6 percent and the RTS 2.2 percent, having fallen 5.6
percent and 6.7 percent respectively the previous week.
"The new sanctions have caused a sigh of relief," Golden
Hills Capital analyst Natalia Samoilova said in a morning note.
"The market had priced in far more serious sanctions against
whole sectors of the economy."
The United States spared major listed companies or whole
sectors, instead targeting individuals close to President
Vladimir Putin and companies belonging to them, none of which
are traded on the stock exchange.
Russian indexes had been up 1.2-1.8 percent shortly after
opening, but later shed part of the gains, knocked by the
seizure of another government building by pro-Russian protesters
in the eastern Ukrainian city of Luhansk.
"Today the market reacted to the events in Luhansk. The fall
in prices was small but all the same it was there," said Yury
Khilov, head of trading operations at Deutsche Bank in Russia.
"As with previous days this month: in the absence of news,
on thin volumes, the market rises, and with the appearance of
alarming reports the volumes immediately increase."
SHORT MONEY
Analysts said the question remained how the dispute will be
resolved.
"The fall in the market last week was extremely serious:
investors were preparing for the worst-case development of
events, therefore they are now attempting to return to
purchases," Investcafe analyst Mikhail Kuzmin said in a note.
"If the Ukrainian authorities return to active military
operations and there are new victims, this could again
destabilise the conflict situation."
Russia has said that it has the right to intervene
militarily in Ukraine to protect Russian speakers, while the
West has warned of much tougher sanctions if Russia invades.
"Of course we are only seeing short money. People are buying
for a couple of weeks, no longer," said Alexei Evsyutin,
responsible for retail sales at BCS brokerage.
Shares in leading oil company Rosneft, which had
fallen 1.4 percent on Monday after its CEO Igor Sechin was
sanctioned by the United States, rebounded by 1.7 percent on
Tuesday. It was helped by a board recommendation late on Monday
to boost its dividend pay-out by 60 percent.
The bond markets shrugged off a downgrade of six major
state-owned companies by Standard & Poor's announced late on
Monday, following its downgrade of the sovereign on Friday,
instead reacting positively to the improved sentiment over
sanctions.
The yield on Gazprom 2019 bonds fell to 5.74
percent, down from 6.01 on Monday. The yield on Russian
Railways' 2017 bonds fell to 4.57 percent from 5.09 percent the
previous day.
The rouble was also stronger on Tuesday, hitting a 10-day
peak. At 1600 GMT it was 0.6 percent stronger at 35.62 against
the dollar and by 0.8 percent to 49.21 against
the euro, strengthening by 0.7 percent to 42.74 against the
dollar-euro basket.
The rouble was also helped by German inflation figures,
which were lower than forecast, making monetary stimulus by the
European Central Bank more likely and weakening the euro.
Traders said that given the decline in Russian country risk,
market players were reluctant to extend their foreign currency
long positions over the Russian May holidays, leading to sales
of forex in the days leading up to May 1.
"Paying 4 kopecks to extend the longs is reckoned to be too
much," said a dealer at a large Western bank.
(Additional reporting by Vladimir Abramov; Editing by Alison
Williams)